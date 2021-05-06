Tickets Subscribe
Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux
WRC News

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

By:

Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak have both been handed new multi-year deals that will keep them with the team beyond the end of this World Rally Championship season.

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

The squad said agreeing personal terms with both drivers signalled its intention to lead from the front by working with “two of the most talented and fast” drivers in the WRC.

It also believes that by securing the services of Neuville – who scored Hyundai’s first WRC win at Rallye Deutschland in 2014 – and Tanak that it can “efficiently execute the development” of its new Rally1 car for 2022.

Hyundai was the last of the three World Rally Championship teams to receive the go-ahead for work to begin on the project, but work has intensified since then and the hope is the first mule can begin testing next month.

Team Principal, Andrea Adamo, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Thierry and Ott beyond 2021 with multi-year deals.

“Working with these two talented drivers in the future demonstrates once again our continuous determination and ambition to succeed in the World Rally Championship and reaffirms Hyundai’s strong commitment to the series as it enters its new hybrid era in 2022.

“We are beginning the crucial phase of testing of our new 2022 Rally1 challenger in the near future, so together with Thierry and Ott, we can execute a smooth testing plan."

Neuville said he had made it clear to Adamo that he had wanted to stay with Hyundai as it has become like “a second family” to him.

“Besides the fact that I feel really well with them, their determination and target for victory convinced me to pursue the fantastic journey we started together more than seven years ago,” he said.

“Their approach and ambitions on the new challenges coming next year, with the new WRC hybrid regulation, is also very promising. I love rallying and I’m not ready to stop.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since I’m a child and thanks to Hyundai and my strong motivation, dedication and determination, I continue to give my very best.”

Read Also:

As for Tanak - who surprised the WRC service park at the end of 2019 when he confirmed he would be switching from Toyota to Hyundai - he believes he has the platform to go on and add to his two WRC wins, and consistently challenge for the WRC drivers’ title.

“I am really happy to sign a new contract with Hyundai Motorsport from 2022,” said the Estonian.

“Since 2020, we have shared many special moments together, as well as working through some more difficult times.

"Over the past two years I have seen the team’s commitment and their determination to succeed and I am sure that each and every one will continue to push the limits.

“We are entering into the new era of WRC, as we are switching to the hybrid regulations and this means everyone will start from a blank page.

“I am looking forward to the new era of the WRC, but we have still a job to do this year - making sure we send off the current generation of WRC cars in the best possible way.”

Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux

Previous article

Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux
About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Thierry Neuville , Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

