Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Hyundai frustrated as hybrid issue ends Tanak's WRC victory chance

Hyundai has described Ott Tanak’s Rally Sweden retirement as “very frustrating” after a hybrid issue out of the team’s hands ended the Estonian’s bid for a World Rally Championship victory.

Hyundai frustrated as hybrid issue ends Tanak's WRC victory chance
Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

Tanak was firmly in the fight for the win having won two stages on Friday placing the 2019 world champion 1.1 seconds adrift of the lead when drama struck.

Tanak had completed the final 10km of stage five with a hybrid issue, which then triggered a red warning light on his car that required him to stop on a road section.

As per new Rally1 hybrid FIA regulations such a situation requires the team to retire the car as a safety precaution.

The team is then unable to touch the car until it is declared safe by hybrid unit supplier Compact Dynamics.

This is the first time the new regulations have been put to use since the launch of the new Rally1 rules.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet declared the situation frustrating given Tanak had been challenging for the lead.

“It is very frustrating for us and for him,” said Moncet. “He did an incredible race up until this point and he could have been in a leading position, it is not his fault at all.

“During the stage, Ott had an issue with the hybrid which triggered, later on, the red light and of course due to the regulations, and as a safety precaution, we decided to stop him.

“There is a rule in place that when you trigger the red light that the car has to go into quarantine so Compact Dynamics and the FIA make sure the car is safe before we actually touch it.

“This is a new process and unfortunately we are the first one to test it so for sure we have to work together.

“We will investigate what has happened and we will investigate with Compact Dynamics and FIA.

“It is not really clear what happened, the car is still not back. It is bit frustrating but let’s go through the whole investigation process.”

Julien Moncet, Powertrain Manager, Hyundai Motorsport

Julien Moncet, Powertrain Manager, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Dufour Fabien / Hyundai Motorsport

Inadvertently Tanak’s demise did however help the cause for Hyundai’s two remaining entries.

A late surge in the final two stages lifted Thierry Neuville into a 4.3s rally lead over Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera, which he will take into Saturday, while Solberg sits in fifth position.

Prior to the event, Moncet declared a podium was achievable in Sweden despite the team’s woeful start to the season in Monte Carlo last month, but is refusing to celebrate the improved pace until the results are secured.

“We have to wait for Sunday afternoon - we have seen a lot of issues for our competitors through the rally, it is far from being over,” he added.

“We are of course pleased with the result so far, but the rally is not over yet.

“We have shown some improvement in terms of performance. If we manage to get a podium or podiums then I think it will be more than welcome.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
Previous article

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning Rally Sweden
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Prime
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch Prime
WRC

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes
WRC

Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Solberg: Positives to take despite retiring unwell from WRC Monte Carlo Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Solberg: Positives to take despite retiring unwell from WRC Monte Carlo

Latest news

Hyundai frustrated as hybrid issue ends Tanak's WRC victory chance
WRC WRC

Hyundai frustrated as hybrid issue ends Tanak's WRC victory chance

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return
WRC WRC

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.