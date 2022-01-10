Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car

By:

Hyundai is the first World Rally Championship manufacturer to officially launch its all-new hybrid Rally1 car that will contest the 2022 season.

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
1/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
2/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
3/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
4/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition
5/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

The Korean marque has unveiled its challenger to tackle the WRC’s new hybrid era, featuring a tweaked version of its blue and orange factory livery.

The i20 N Rally1 will be piloted by Thierry Neuville and 2019 WRC champion Ott Tanak across the full 13-round championship, while new signing Oliver Solberg will share the third entry with the experienced Dani Sordo during the season.

Solberg is expected to contest the majority of the rallies beginning with the first three outings in Monte Carlo (20-23 January), Sweden (24-27 February) and Croatia (21-24 April).

New Rally1 regulations has resulted in Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford designing and constructing all-new cars from the ground up, with Hyundai the last of the marques to commit and start working on its 2022 challenger, the final specification only began testing in late November.

The biggest change to the cars sees the introduction of a 100kW hybrid unit coupled to the 1.6 litre turbo charged internal combustion engine, the only key component carried over from the previous generation of cars.

Drivers will be required to use hybrid power during every stage with power boosts activated by the throttle pedal and unlocked through energy regeneration under braking during the tests.

Rally1 cars are constructed around a new safer, steel spaceframe chassis built from scratch. Compared to their predecessors, vehicles will be approximately 70kg heavier, feature reduced aerodynamics to the tune of 15%, have less suspension travel and will be without trick centre differentials.

Hyundai president Scott Noh, acting as an interim team principal following Andrea Adamo’s departure last month due to personal reasons, believes the new i20 will be capable of mounting a title challenge.

“We are confident we have the package to fight for our third manufacturers’ title – and to support our crews to be in the hunt for the drivers’/co-drivers’ titles too,” said Noh.

Read Also:

Despite heading into uncharted waters with the introduction of hybrid power, powertrain manager and deputy team director Julien Moncet says the team has embraced the technological challenge, but is wary that the i20’s performance will only be known when competition begins at Monte Carlo.

To further understand the challenges of hybrid technology, Hyundai conducted a private three-day rally simulation in Italy with its prototype car in October last year.

While testing has been largely completed without major issues, in November the team’s test in France was halted by a serious crash for Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe. Neuville emerged unscathed while Wydaeghe is set to recover from a collarbone injury in time for Monte Carlo.

“We have welcomed the technical challenge of WRC’s new hybrid era,” said Moncet.

“It promises to be a step into the unknown for every team, but we are confident we’ve done the best job possible with our Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

“The main objective has been to combine the internal combustion engine and the plug-in hybrid unit, getting all the components working together harmoniously within the chassis.

“We have carried out testing with the car in different scenarios on different terrain to gather as much real-time data as possible.

“Our simulation test in October put the car through a representative experience of a real rally weekend, and from that we’ve been able to further tune the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 ahead of its competitive debut.

“The car’s performance level will only really be known when we get to the rally stages against our competition.”

Hyundai will conduct its final pre-event test this week in France ahead of the Monte Carlo season opener.

Toyota and M-Sport Ford are expected to unveil their Rally1 machines at the official season launch on Saturday (15 January).

shares
comments

Related video

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times
Previous article

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times
WRC

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime
WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

Latest news

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car
WRC WRC

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times
WRC WRC

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC

WRC investigating possible return to Argentina in 2023
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC investigating possible return to Argentina in 2023

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.