Hyundai adopts new livery for remainder of WRC season

Hyundai has revealed an all-new livery which will adorn its World Rally Championship cars for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

The Korean brand has opted to retire the sky blue colour scheme with which it started the season, and was driven to victory by Thierry Neuville in Monte Carlo last month, in favour of a completely new look.

The new livery pays tribute to 10 years of Hyundai’s high performance ‘N’ road car brand, which now features prominently in the new orange, white and blue colours. The livery ties in with a wider campaign from Hyundai N celebrating 10 years of the brand in the WRC.

Hyundai will run the livery for the first time at this week’s Rally Sweden, which marks the second round of the WRC season. The round will see Esapekka Lappi make his first start of the season, driving the third i20 N alongside full-time drivers Neuville and Ott Tanak.

“As some of our colleagues celebrate the Lunar New Year, we are also marking a fresh beginning with an all-new livery for the remainder of the FIA WRC season,” said Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul. 

“The design was created to pay tribute to our close working relationship with Hyundai N and Hyundai Motor Company, and complements their celebrations of ten years in the pinnacle of rallying.

“Starting the 2024 season with a win at one of the most iconic events in WRC history was an incredible moment, ten years after our first-ever Rallye Monte-Carlo, and it is fitting that Thierry and Martijn’s Monte-Carlo colours are memorialised in the history books.”

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Photo by: Hyundai

Vice President of N Brand and Motorsport Till Wartenberg, added: “We are delighted to see the N Brand logo take centre stage in the 2024 Hyundai Motorsport WRC livery.

“The tie between our high-performance cars and our motorsport activities has been growing year-on-year, from our participation in the Nürburgring 24 Hours all the way to developments such as the NPX1.

“The new look honours this association perfectly; fans and colleagues can now associate that intricate piece of rally machinery with their road-going Hyundai car. We look forward to celebrating plenty of success with this striking new design.”

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid livery

Photo by: Hyundai

