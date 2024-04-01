All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WRC Rally Kenya

Hydration tablets helped fuel Greensmith’s Safari WRC2 heroics

Gus Greensmith says he was determined not to withdraw from the Safari Rally despite battling an illness that required hydration tablets to help pull off an impressive WRC2 win.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Red Bull Content Pool

The Toksport Skoda driver came down with a stomach bug on the eve of the Safari Rally that marked the start of his WRC2 campaign.

The illness left Greensmith severely sapped of energy ahead of the toughest rally on the WRC calendar. However, the 27-year-old refused to quit and relied heavily on hydration tablets to get him through the rally which resulted in a faultless run to class victory, finishing sixth overall.

Greensmith set the pace from the onset to move into a comfortable lead of more than three minutes at the end of Friday.

Once out in front, he managed his pace after main rival Oliver Solberg dropped almost four minutes following punctures on stages two and three. Greensmith eventually took the victory from Solberg, who also felt the effects of a fever, by 1m23.1s.

"I don't know what I'm more proud of not shitting myself on Friday or actually winning the rally, it has been a long weekend but I'm very happy," Greensmith joked at the finish.

"It's a brilliant way to start the season, the car has been impeccable.

"There was no point that I thought I was going to [give up on the rally due to illness] because I knew I couldn't from my own personal thing.

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"Thankfully, I started to get better. We did such a good job on Friday even being ill and it gave us the foundations for it to be easy to control for the rest of the weekend.

"Having a three-and-a-half minute lead is much easier than having to fight but for sure going slowly you can sometimes make mistakes. Whenever we needed the speed, we had it.

"The guys in the team have been saying that is it my best rally there was not a single mistake all rally, so I'm very happy."

When asked if he'd been able to eat much food during the weekend, he added: "I have just been taking a lot of hydration tablets but apart from that not much really."

Greensmith is expected to contest the next WRC round in Croatia (18-21 April) but won't be registered to score WRC2 points.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

WRC
Rally Kenya
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics
Rovanpera hails "clever" plan to seal faultless WRC Safari win

Rovanpera hails "clever" plan to seal faultless WRC Safari win

WRC
Rally Kenya
Rovanpera hails "clever" plan to seal faultless WRC Safari win

Latest news

Genesis shows racing interest, adds Jacky Ickx as consultant

Genesis shows racing interest, adds Jacky Ickx as consultant

Auto Automotive
Genesis shows racing interest, adds Jacky Ickx as consultant
How Verstappen is keeping the F1 driver market hostage

How Verstappen is keeping the F1 driver market hostage

F1 Formula 1
How Verstappen is keeping the F1 driver market hostage
The day Montoya gave F1 a shock to the system

The day Montoya gave F1 a shock to the system

F1 Formula 1
The day Montoya gave F1 a shock to the system
Joey Logano: “It feels good to be towards the front again"

Joey Logano: “It feels good to be towards the front again"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Joey Logano: “It feels good to be towards the front again"

Prime

Discover prime content
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global