
WRC Analysis

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen
By: David Evans, Journalist
12/07/2018 11:06

Julien Ingrassia has 43 World Rally Championship wins and five world titles as co-driver, but if just one Sebastien Ogier choice had not gone his way, he may never have reached those heights.

Only Sebastien Ogier knew it was coming. The rest of the Rally Sweden press office was taken completely by surprise when Julien Ingrassia requested journalists move their laptops aside to make room for him to stand on a desk wearing a pair of cross-country skis.

At other times he'll be brightening the FIA's post-event gatherings with a line or two of AC/DC. Or speaking about the state of his relationship with his grandmother - who reportedly refused to speak to him until he started winning again.

About this article
Series WRC
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
