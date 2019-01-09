Sign in
WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport hands WRC2 driver Greensmith WRC chance

M-Sport hands WRC2 driver Greensmith WRC chance
By: David Evans
Jan 9, 2019, 11:48 AM

British driver Gus Greensmith is set to make his top-level WRC debut in Portugal this season alongside his WRC2 campaign with M-Sport.

Greensmith will spearhead M-Sport’s WRC2 Pro assault with 10 rounds in a Ford Fiesta R5 in addition to his scheduled maiden appearance in a Ford Fiesta WRC in May.

The 22-year-old and former British Junior champion is hoping a strong showing in Portugal could lead to more top-flight action before the end of the year.

He tested M-Sport’s Fiesta WRC for the first time in Greystoke forest in November last year.

Greensmith told Motorsport.com: “I’d never tested a World Rally Car, no 2016 car, nothing. So, to get into this car for the first time really was a wake-up call.

"Put it this way… I don’t have many 50s [metres] in my notes now – they’ve become ‘intos’.

“I’ll get a day of testing before Portugal and if that goes well, it’s possible I could do another one or two rallies in a World Rally Car.

"Driving that car’s fantastic, but I also have a job to do in WRC2 Pro for M-Sport. I’ve got to be aiming at podiums early in the year and then pushing for the wins towards the end.”

Greensmith is clear on his WRC2 ambitions, having finished on the podium on four of his last five starts in the series through 2018.

“I want to be fighting for the championship,” he said. “It’s a big year, but it’s what I’ve worked for. At the start of 2017, I said I wanted to be in a full factory-backed drive in two or three years and I’ve achieved that.”

Gus Greensmith, Ford Fiesta R5

Gus Greensmith, Ford Fiesta R5

Photo by: M-Sport

