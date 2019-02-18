Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Sweden / Breaking news

Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing

shares
comments
Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing
By:
1h ago

Marcus Gronholm has called time on his World Rally Championship career after a disappointing return outing in last weekend's Rally Sweden.

Two-time world champion Gronholm, 51, retired from full-time driving at the end of 2007, but has made three one-off appearances since, the latest being in a privately-run Toyota Yaris WRC on the second round of this year's series.

The Torsby-based event was Gronholm's maiden outing in a current-generation car and he admitted coming to terms with the latest specification machinery was a tougher assignment than he had envisaged.

Ahead of the rally, Gronholm had shown solid testing pace, but once into event proper, he struggled to match the speed of the frontrunners and spun twice in the first two forest stages, then went to the trees on the third. He ultimately finished down in 38th.

"In these conditions, with the ruts and the way the road was, it was harder than I thought it should be," he told Motorsport.com.

Gronholm had entered the event as a belated 50th birthday present to himself – having originally talked to Toyota WRC team principal Tommi Makinen about competing in Sweden last year.

Asked if he would consider competing again, he replied: "No, that's enough now. No [Rally] Finland."

Rally Sweden winner Ott Tanak said he was pleased to see Gronholm competing again.

"It was good for him to come, but it wasn't so easy to drive in these conditions. But the priority was for him to have some fun and I think he's done that," the Estonian told Motorsport.com.

Marcus Gronholm

Marcus Gronholm

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next article
Sweden WRC: Tanak seals victory with Power Stage win

Previous article

Sweden WRC: Tanak seals victory with Power Stage win
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Sweden
Drivers Marcus Gronholm
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

5h ago
McDowell: Article
NASCAR Cup

McDowell: "My team doesn’t pay me to push Joey Logano to a win"

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18

23h ago
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 12-15 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 12-15

23h ago

News in depth
Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing
WRC

Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing

Sweden WRC: Tanak seals victory with Power Stage win
WRC

Sweden WRC: Tanak seals victory with Power Stage win

Sweden WRC: Tanak on brink of win, Mikkelsen drops back
WRC

Sweden WRC: Tanak on brink of win, Mikkelsen drops back

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.