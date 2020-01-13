Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
1/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
2/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
3/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
4/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
5/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
6/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
7/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
8/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
9/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
10/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
11/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
12/12
Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai has revealed the 2020-spec i20 Coupe WRC with which new signing Ott Tanak will attempt to defend his 2019 title that he won with rivals Toyota. Check it out from all angles by clicking on the arrows above.
The reveal came just days after M-Sport took the wraps of its latest Fiesta WRC at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham (video below) and Toyota's latest Yaris broke cover.
About this article
|Series
|WRC
|Event
|Hyundai i20 unveil
|Author
|Charles Bradley
