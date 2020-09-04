Estonia WRC: M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead
The 2020 FIA World Rally Championship has officially restarted as Rally Estonia got underway on Friday evening in front of thousands of socially-distanced fans on the short 1.28-km spectator stage at Tartu vald.
Seven-time champion and current points leader Sebastien Ogier got the ball rolling with what appeared to be a rather tentative run through the stage in his Toyota Yaris WRC, stopping the clocks with a time of 1m 17.0s on the narrow, twisting gravel. Britain’s Elfyn Evans, who led the drivers’ standings briefly back in March after taking victory in Sweden, guided the second Toyota through with even greater circumspection, his time more than half a second off the Frenchman’s run.
Thierry Neuville then showed why the softly-softly approach might well have been prudent. This year’s Monte Carlo Rally winner fired his Hyundai I20 Coupe WRC wide on the second corner of the rally and spent most of his time looking through the side windows as he slithered to the finish 1.5 seconds adrift of Ogier’s target time.
Several other front-runners found that Tartu vald presented a serious challenge, with the hefty straw bales claiming several expensive chunks of aerodynamic equipment as the evening progressed. Among those who sent the hay flying was the reigning world champion, Estonia’s own Ott Tanak, who still drew the biggest cheers of the night as he ended up just 0.1s off the lead.
However, as the stage bedded in, the man who took fullest advantage was M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi, the popular Finn shading Ogier’s time in the Fiesta WRC by hundredths of a second. After his car was destroyed by fire at the last event in Mexico, and in a difficult financial climate for his team, Lappi was equally surprised and delighted to have set the pace.
“It didn’t feel that good to be honest,” he said. “Well this is not really what the stages will be tomorrow but we had a good shakedown, a good opening stage… looking forward!”
With Lappi and Ogier heading Tanak at the top of the timesheet, Irishman Craig Breen, a former winner of Rally Estonia, threw down his marker to hold fourth overnight in one of his outings in the works Hyundai squad, sitting 0.2s ahead of Evans.
In the WRC2 category, current points leader Mads Ostberg stamped his authority on the other junior runners, setting sixth fastest time overall at the wheel of his Citroen C3 R5.
“The nerves are quite big,” the Norwegian said. “It’s been a long wait to feel the importance of a WRC event again. To be honest I quite enjoy that – it’s nice to be a bit shaky again!”
Ostberg’s closest challenger was Swedish driver Pontus Tidemand, winner of the previous round in Mexico, who sat 0.2s behind in ninth overall in his Skoda R5.
Back in March, Tidemand was uncertain of continuing on the globe-trotting championship trail due to an absence of funds but the post-Covid calendar has greatly reduced travel budgets and his sponsor-less presence has guaranteed a strong battle with Ostberg in the days ahead.
The rally restarts on Saturday morning with the 21km Prangli stage starting at 07:40, opening a busy 11-stage itinerary for the day.
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'17.000
|2
| Sébastien Ogier
Julien Ingrassia
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'17.000
|0.000
|3
| Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'17.100
|0.100
|4
| Craig Breen
Paul Nagle
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'17.400
|0.400
|5
| Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'17.600
|0.600
|6
| Mads Ostberg
Torstein Eriksen
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'18.200
|1.200
|7
| Takamoto Katsuta
Daniel Barritt
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'18.400
|1.400
|8
| Pontus Tidemand
Patrik Barth
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1'18.400
|1.400
|9
| Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'18.400
|1.400
|10
| Teemu Suninen
Jarmo Lehtinen
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'18.500
|1.500
|11
| Thierry Neuville
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'18.500
|1.500
|12
| Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
|Hyundai i20 R5
|RC2
|1'18.500
|1.500
|13
| Oliver Solberg
Aaron Johnston
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'18.600
|1.600
|14
| Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Hyundai i20 R5
|RC2
|1'18.700
|1.700
|15
| Gus Greensmith
Elliott Edmondson
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'18.700
|1.700
|16
| Ole Christian Veiby
Jonas Andersson
|Hyundai i20 R5
|RC2
|1'18.900
|1.900
|17
|Eerik Pietarinen
Antti Linnaketo
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'19.000
|2.000
|18
|Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Hyundai i20 R5
|RC2
|1'19.100
|2.100
|19
| Eyvind Brynildsen
Ilka Minor
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1'19.200
|2.200
|20
| Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1'19.400
|2.400
|21
|Egon Kaur
Silver Simm
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1'19.600
|2.600
|22
|Georg Linnamäe
Volodymyr Korsia
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'19.600
|2.600
|23
|Adrien Fourmaux
Renaud Jamoul
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1'19.700
|2.700
|24
| Yohan Rossel
Benoit Fulcrand
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'19.900
|2.900
|25
| Rainer Aus
Simo Koskinen
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'20.200
|3.200
|26
| Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'20.300
|3.300
|27
| Pierre-Louis Loubet
Vincent Landais
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'20.400
|3.400
|28
| Karl Kruuda
Dale Moscatt
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'20.600
|3.600
|29
|Jan Solans
Mauro Barreiro
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1'20.700
|3.700
|30
| Raul Jeets
Andrus Toom
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1'20.900
|3.900
|31
|Georg Gross
Raigo Molder
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'20.900
|3.900
|32
|Marco Bulacia
Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'21.100
|4.100
|33
| Nicolas Ciamin
Yannick Roche
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'21.100
|4.100
|34
|Emilio Fernández
Ruben Garcia
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1'21.900
|4.900
|35
|Roland Poom
Erik Lepikson
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1'22.000
|5.000
|36
|Kimmo Kurkela
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'22.000
|5.000
|37
| Gustav Kruuda
Ken Järveoja
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'22.600
|5.600
|38
|Alexander Rzhevkin
Yaroslav Fedorov
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'23.000
|6.000
|39
|Priit Koik
Alari-Uku Heldna
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'24.100
|7.100
|40
|Sami Pajari
Marko Salminen
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'24.300
|7.300
|41
| Jaroslaw Koltun
Ireneusz Pleskot
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1'25.000
|8.000
|42
|Rakan Al-Rashed
Hugo Magalhaes
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'25.100
|8.100
|43
|Tom Kristensson
Joakim Sjöberg
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'25.300
|8.300
|44
| Radik Shaymiev
Alexey Arnautov
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|1'26.400
|9.400
|45
| Mārtiņš Sesks
Renars Francis
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'26.500
|9.500
|46
| Raul Badiu
Gabriel Lazar
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'26.900
|9.900
|47
|Fabrizio Zaldivar
Fernando Mussano
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'26.900
|9.900
|48
|Ruairi Bell
Matt Edwards
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'26.900
|9.900
|49
|Ken Torn
Kauri Pannas
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'27.200
|10.200
|50
|Robert Virves
Sander Pruul
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'27.800
|10.800
|51
|Enrico Oldrati
Elia De
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'27.900
|10.900
|52
| Marco Pollara
Maurizio Messina
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'28.100
|11.100
|53
|Kaspar Kasari
Jakko Viilo
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'28.500
|11.500
|54
|Pontus Lönnström
Stefan Gustavsson
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'29.000
|12.000
|55
|Vladas Jurkevičius
Aisvydas Paliukenas
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'29.400
|12.400
|56
| Fabio Andolfi
Stefano Savoia
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'29.700
|12.700
|57
|Justas Simaška
Titas Simaška
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'31.000
|14.000
|58
|Gregor Jeets
Kuldar Sikk
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|1'32.300
|15.300
|59
|Mika Karppanen
Anne Heinonen
|Citroën DS3 R5
|RC2
|1'32.800
|15.800
