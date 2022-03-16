Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return
WRC / Rally Sweden News

FIA to address calls for WRC hybrid regulation changes

The FIA is set to take action in response to calls for regulation changes to prevent World Rally Championship entries being forced to retire from events due to hybrid failures.

Tom Howard
By:
FIA to address calls for WRC hybrid regulation changes
Listen to this article

Toyota and Hyundai have led calls for new Rally1 sporting regulations to be tweaked after issues with the control hybrid unit forced Hyundai’s Ott Tanak and Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to retire from Rally Sweden last month.

Newly installed Rally Director Andrew Wheatley has confirmed to Motorsport.com that proposals formed to address Tanak’s retirement will be discussed at Saturday’s World Motor Sport Council, with amendments to regulations expected to be formerly announced.

A red light appeared on Tanak’s hybrid unit while sitting second only 1.1s behind then rally leader Evans on stage 5, leaving the Estonian angry he had to retire despite his car being still able to run. Evans suffered a similar fate albeit his hybrid system was devoid of any warning lights, a situation treated the same as if a red warning light was showing.

Under the current FIA regulations, drivers and teams are unable to continue if warning lights appear, or if there is an absence of active lights on a hybrid unit, even if the car can still operate using its internal combustion engine.

In this situation, Rally1 cars are effectively put into quarantine with teams unable to touch them as a safety precaution until given an all-clear by hybrid unit suppliers Compact Dynamics and the FIA.

"Monte Carlo was a really great rally, there were challenges with the hybrid but Sweden was more complicated," Wheatley told Motorsport.com.

"We got through Sweden and there is no question what happened with Ott has been right at the top of our focus because there wasn’t a clear solution.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“Normally when you see a problem, the engineers can tell you very quickly that it is A, B or C. With Ott it wasn’t clear and it continues to be the subject of a very in-depth understanding so we know how to find the issue and go forward.

“We understand what the consequences were and at the World Motor Sport Council this weekend we will be making some proposals in order to not only be able to work on the sporting side but alongside the technical.

“This will reduce any impact of that happening in the future and hopefully by Saturday we will be able to share some of the results of what the World Motor Sport Council has decided.

“I would say 75% of the world with hybrid is ‘what if scenarios’ and you hope it will never come to that scenario. You try to cover as many options as possible but you will never cover every option.

“On the Sunday of Sweden we sat down with the teams to understand how we can improve the safety and the safety processes, because when Ott had a red light, we need to understand how the system works.

"Secondly, from the technical side we need to know what the issue was and how to fix it, and thirdly, from the sporting side, we can make tweaks to the sporting regulations so that we don’t create the big step of issues that Ott had.

“I’m quite confident. The key is making sure that all the stake holders communicate as much as possible and we keep that open. We have to make sure we take the suitable steps to keep learning and evolving.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return
Previous article

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return
WRC

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return

Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up
WRC

Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime
WRC

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Latest news

FIA to address calls for WRC hybrid regulation changes
WRC WRC

FIA to address calls for WRC hybrid regulation changes

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return
WRC WRC

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return

Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up
WRC WRC

Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up

FIA appoints Andrew Wheatley as Rally Director
WRC WRC

FIA appoints Andrew Wheatley as Rally Director

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.