FIA confirms new Power Stage rules for Corsica

The FIA has confirmed a regulation change to stop crews taking a tactical approach to Power Stages in the World Rally Championship.

Crews delayed checking into the final stage of the Rally Sweden and Rally Mexico in an effort to start further down the order, benefitting from improved grip after cars ahead swept loose snow and gravel from the line.

Cars running out of order meant there were larger-than-expected gaps on the Power Stage, which was a concern for the FIA and WRC promoter in terms of safety and delivery of the live television coverage.

From this week's Tour de Corse onwards, anybody checking into the powerstage at anything other than allotted time will now forfeit points.

An FIA statement said: "Following an e-vote by the World Motor Sport Council, competitors who do not start the Power Stage in the given order will not be eligible for Power Stage points as per Article 5.3.2 of the FIA WRC Sporting Regulations.

"This will take place with immediate effect for safety reasons.

"The amendment to the Regulations will help avoid intentional late check-in which increases the gaps between competitors, help minimise the movement of spectators when no cars are running, and prevent behaviour aimed at circumventing the start order of the Power Stage."