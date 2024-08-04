All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
WRC Rally Finland

Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

The Toyota star’s WRC title campaign took a hit at Rally Finland

Tom Howard
Tom Howard

Elfyn Evans admitted it is “looking difficult” to claim a maiden World Rally Championship title after leaving Rally Finland without scoring any points.

The Toyota driver has dropped to fourth in the standings, 36 points adrift of championship leader Thierry Neuville after crashing out on the penultimate stage.

Evans was firmly in the victory hunt after trailing then leader and team-mate Kalle Rovanpera by eight seconds at the end of Friday.

However, the Welshman’s rally began to unravel when his GR Yaris suffered a driveshaft failure on Saturday morning. Evans incurred a 2m40s penalty for being 16 minutes late out of the midday service following a lengthy repair that put him outside of the points-paying positions at the end of Saturday.

Evans attempted to salvage his weekend by challenging for Super Sunday points before being caught out by the first corner on stage 19 that resulted in a rally-ending accident.

“It was a corner we managed quite OK in the morning [loop]. But I had a bit of understeer in the ruts in the afternoon, and we were caught out from there really,” said Evans.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“It feels like a bit of a clumsy accident looking back at it, but there wasn’t anything I could do to save it.

“We know that it's a tricky corner anyway, but unfortunately it was more the way the car reacted in the rut more than the ultimate speed, it is one of those things.”

With Evans on the sidelines and rally leader Rovanpera crashing out, Neuville left the rally with a healthy haul of 23 points.

Read Also:

While Evans conceded his title bid has been damaged, the Toyota driver is not giving up on the championship aspirations with four events in Greece, Chile, Central Europe and Japan remaining.

“For the championship, it is looking difficult now and we've definitely done a lot of damage this weekend. In the end we had to give it a shot, let’s say, but for the rest of the year, it still all open, and we'll continue to give our best until the end,” Evans added.

“We know things can change quickly, but with four rounds to go the chances of clawing that deficit back is less and less, but we still have to give our all to the end.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala

Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala

WRC
Rally Finland
Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
Neuville sees Ogier as WRC title rival after Finland rollercoaster

Neuville sees Ogier as WRC title rival after Finland rollercoaster

WRC
Rally Finland
Neuville sees Ogier as WRC title rival after Finland rollercoaster
Elfyn Evans
More from
Elfyn Evans
The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages

The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages

WRC
The father-son bond that extends to the WRC stages
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit

WRC
Rally Finland
Rovanpera reflects on "unreal" Rally Finland exit
Ogier: No “feeling” yet for WRC title push as points system “devalues” championship

Ogier: No “feeling” yet for WRC title push as points system “devalues” championship

WRC
Rally Finland
Ogier: No “feeling” yet for WRC title push as points system “devalues” championship
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

Why the choice of Pramac riders will test Yamaha's MotoGP resolve

Why the choice of Pramac riders will test Yamaha's MotoGP resolve

MGP MotoGP
Why the choice of Pramac riders will test Yamaha's MotoGP resolve
How Gasly wants to make Alpine his own team

How Gasly wants to make Alpine his own team

F1 Formula 1
How Gasly wants to make Alpine his own team
Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC

Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC

WEC WEC
Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC
The parallels between Red Bull's current form and the ending of Schumacher's F1 reign

The parallels between Red Bull's current form and the ending of Schumacher's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
The parallels between Red Bull's current form and the ending of Schumacher's F1 reign

Prime

Discover prime content
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global