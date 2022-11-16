Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut Next / M-Sport announces Breen departure from WRC squad
WRC News

Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

Elfyn Evans believes he has a clearer direction on how to make the Toyota GR Yaris suit his driving style better next year after a disappointing 2022 World Rally Championship campaign.

Tom Howard
By:
Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023
Listen to this article

The WRC runner-up in 2020 and 2021 has struggled to gel with the new hybrid Rally1 machinery as well as his teammates, most notably Kalle Rovanpera, who claimed six wins on his way to the WRC title.

Evans ended the year without a victory for the first time since 2019, on the way to finishing fourth in the championship standings.

The 33-year-old scored four second place finishes during the year and was firmly in the fight for victory at Rally Japan last weekend until a puncture on Sunday robbed him a chance to challenge Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville for the win.

Although gutted to see a victory chance slip, Evans declared that he had made a “massive step forward” with the GR Yaris following a tough run to sixth on tarmac in Spain prior to the trip to Japan.

“You can’t put everything on luck and you have to take the responsibility when these things go south,” Evans told Motorsport.com.

“It is massively disappointing for me and the team also, but at least the positive is that we have made a massive step forward from where we were in Spain, so at least we have that to take away in the back pocket for next year.

"We have been working with the guys to understand a bit better how to extract more performance from my side. There has been some changes in my style in terms of driving.

“The car is of course a little bit different compared to Spain, so there has been few changes on both sides.”

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Reflecting on his lessons learned this season, Evans is confident he can start the 2023 campaign on a stronger footing with the acquired knowledge of how to make the GR Yaris better suit his style.

“I think all the lessons we have learned should put us in a better position for next year,” he added.

“There are still a lot of areas that we need to work on to be better next year.

“There have been improvements in the year and I think we have a clearer direction on how to make the car work a bit better for me.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut
Previous article

F1 race winner Kovalainen eyes European rallies after WRC debut
Next article

M-Sport announces Breen departure from WRC squad

M-Sport announces Breen departure from WRC squad
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
WRC

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
WRC

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Rally Japan Prime
WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Elfyn Evans More from
Elfyn Evans
Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach
Video Inside
WRC

Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach

Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC

Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Pirelli responds to Ogier’s WRC tyre outburst Rally Japan
WRC

Pirelli responds to Ogier’s WRC tyre outburst

Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle Bahrain
WEC

Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Latest news

Perez regrets Verstappen F1 comments after Brazil team orders row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez regrets Verstappen F1 comments after Brazil team orders row

Red Bull's Sergio Perez says he regrets some of the comments he made about Max Verstappen after the Formula 1 world champion ignored team orders in the Brazilian GP.

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
WRC WRC

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

Toyota has announced that Takamoto Katsuta will be promoted to its factory team’s third car on selected World Rally Championship events next year.

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
WRC WRC

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

Hyundai Motorsport has announced its 2023 World Rally Championship driver line-up that includes the signings of Esapekka Lappi and Craig Breen.

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice

Jonathan Rea led the way for Kawasaki in Friday practice for the World Superbike Championship finale at Phillip Island, as the series returned to Australia for the first time in three years.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.