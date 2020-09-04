Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
13 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Estonia / Stage report

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

shares
comments
Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
By:

Rally Estonia, the fourth round of this year’s FIA World Rally Championship, has got underway following the Covid hiatus with a 6.23 km pre-event shakedown stage at Abissaare.

Reigning world champion Ott Tanak got off to a flying start to the event as the fastest man through the stage, stopping the clocks late in the session with a time of 2m56.8s in his Hyundai i20 WRC.

The home-grown hero for this weekend’s action, at an event put together in just two months as part of the much-altered WRC calendar for this year, made only three of a maximum five passes through the stage.

Clearly the work that was being done by his team in the interim had the car dialled in nicely for the rally proper, which opens with a ceremonial start at 18:00 this evening, and the opening stage an hour later.

In Tanak’s wake came the rest of the WRC field headed by the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC of Finland’s Esapekka Lappi, who clocked a 2.58.3 on his fifth and final run.

Just 0.1 seconds behind the Finn came Toyota’s teenage sensation Kalle Rovanpera, who is keen to pick up his debut season with the same pace and confidence that he showed when the season paused almost six months ago.

Rovanpera was just 0.1s in front of seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier in the sister Toyota with Thierry Neuville fifth, another 0.1s behind for Hyundai.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans, who led the championship prior to the previous round in Mexico, set the sixth fastest time in his Toyota Yaris, just 0.2s faster than Irishman Craig Breen, who is at the wheel of the third works Hyundai this weekend.

In the WRC2 class, Norwegian veteran Mads Ostberg set the pace, clocking the twelfth fastest time of 3.09.4 at the wheel of his Citroen C3, almost a second clear of the Hyundai pedalled by Ole Christian Veiby.

With three different winners in the opening three rounds of the 2020 World Rally Championship season before the lockdown, Tanak will doubtless use every ounce of home ground advantage in his bid to become the fourth winner of the year and to bring Hyundai back level with Toyota’s two victories to date.

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash

Previous article

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Estonia
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

Mercedes working on solution for Bottas’ numb leg problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes working on solution for Bottas’ numb leg problem

Ricciardo never expected Ferrari to struggle so much
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo never expected Ferrari to struggle so much

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

Latest news

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
WRC WRC / Stage report

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey

Belgium replaces Japan on 2020 WRC calendar
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Belgium replaces Japan on 2020 WRC calendar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

19m
2
Formula 1

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

1h
3
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

4
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo never expected Ferrari to struggle so much

2h

Latest news

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown
WRC

Estonia WRC: Tanak leads home event after shakedown

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash
WRC

WRC cancels Rally Germany, moves Italy date to avoid F1 clash

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey
WRC

Loeb to make Hyundai WRC return in Rally Turkey

Belgium replaces Japan on 2020 WRC calendar
WRC

Belgium replaces Japan on 2020 WRC calendar

Turkey date change opens door for Belgian WRC round
WRC

Turkey date change opens door for Belgian WRC round

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.