WRC to return to GB in 2027 as Scotland secures three-year deal

The World Rally Championship will return to Great Britain in 2027 following the announcement of a three-year deal to bring rallying’s top tier to Scotland.

An all-new gravel-based Rally Scotland event ends the WRC’s seven-year hiatus from the UK following Wales Rally GB’s departure from the calendar after 2019, which was due to a loss of funding from the Welsh government. Britain has a rich rallying pedigree with the RAC Rally one of founding members of the inaugural WRC in 1973.

Efforts to bring the WRC back to the United Kingdom have been ongoing since 2019, with unsuccessful attempts to bring the championship to Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, Motorsport UK identified Scotland as a potential candidate to bring the WRC back to British shores back in 2024, with a bid built around a gravel rally based out of Aberdeen. North-east Scotland was chosen for its combination of sporting challenge, international transport links, ample hotel capacity, event infrastructure and striking natural scenery.

After missing out on agreeing a deal for 2026, the project has now secured the necessary funding from the Scottish government, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council to secure a contract with WRC Promoter from 2027-2029. It will see the rally welcome the WRC’s new era cars built to the 2027 technical regulations.

The rally will be based at Aberdeen’s £330m P&J Live at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) which will include an indoor service park, rally headquarters, event arena and conference and seminar space. Stages will run on closed forest gravel roads across Aberdeenshire, providing a compact route built around proven infrastructure and some of the UK’s best gravel rally stages.

The WRC last came to Britain in 2019 Photo by: M-Sport

Rally Scotland is now expected to secure an autumn date on the 2027 WRC calendar. Discussions to run a candidate/test rally before next year's event are ongoing with the FIA.

“Rallying has always held a special place in the story of British motorsport and, for me personally, it has been a huge part of my life,” said Motorsport UK chairman and former Subaru WRC boss David Richards.

“Having experienced the World Rally Championship from inside a rally car, I know just how unique the atmosphere of a UK rally can be – the forests, the fans and the extraordinary community of volunteers and motor clubs who make these events so special.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Scottish government, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council for their commitment to this event. Their support has made it possible to bring the World Rally Championship back to the UK, and Scotland provides a spectacular stage for the next chapter of that story.”

WRC Promoter senior events director Simon Larkin, added: “Since the FIA World Rally Championship last visited the UK in 2019, Motorsport UK and WRC Promoter have worked closely together to find the right pathway for its return. We have nothing but praise for the determination and hard work shown by Motorsport UK in bringing this project to life.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside the Scottish government and local authority partners to see this exciting initiative come to fruition – something that will benefit many, and especially the passionate rally fans across the UK.”

Read Also: WRC Rally USA return edges closer for 2027 as WRC plans test

Rally Scotland has been heralded as a new chapter for British rallying and for the WRC in the UK, with a vision to ensure the event becomes a long-term fixture on the calendar moving forward. Feasibility studies estimate the event will generate €100 million to the regional economy.

“The Scottish government is delighted to have played a role in bringing the World Rally Championship back to Scotland,” said Richard Lochhead, the Scottish government’s minister for business.

“This is the first time that a round of the event will be staged solely in Scotland and is a huge moment for Scottish motorsport. It is also an opportunity to attract thousands of visitors, teams and fans from around the world, bringing significant benefits boosting local and national economies.”

The return of the WRC to Great Britain has also been welcomed by the FIA.

“This is a huge announcement for the FIA World Rally Championship, it really demonstrates the positive direction we are now taking,” said Malcolm Wilson, the FIA’s deputy president for sport. “The United Kingdom has incredible heritage and passion for our sport, and the return of a flagship world championship event in Scotland is the start of the next chapter in this long history.”

Confirmation of Scotland’s successful bid means there could be at least two new events on the 2027 WRC calendar, with moves to secure a round in the USA ongoing. A test/candidate Rally USA event is planned for June this year.

Photos from Rally Kenya - Day 4