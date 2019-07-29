Why WRC's points leader could change teams in 2020
Jul 29, 2019, 10:25 AM
Hyundai and M-Sport Ford are trying to prise Ott Tanak away from Toyota, and the Estonian could be tempted away despite leading the World Rally Championship points’ standings.
The 31-year-old has won three rallies so far this year in his Yaris WRC, but the occasional fragility of the car has fuelled rumours that he could be up for grabs and exit the Toyota Gazoo World Rally Team run out of Finland by four-time WRC drivers' champion Tommi Makinen.
Rallies editor David Evans joins Jack Benyon to discuss the likelihood of Tanak walking away from what is the fastest car in the championship, and what chances his title rivals have of usurping him in the second half of the season.
Why WRC's points leader could change teams in 2020
