Corsica WRC: Ogier takes early lead, Loeb crashes

Sebastien Ogier built a 21-second lead in the opening two stages of the Tour de Corse as Sebastien Loeb ran into a ditch.

Ogier led Loeb in the opening, partially wet 49.03km La Porta-Valle di Rostino stage, the duo separated by 9.7s with third fastest Ott Tanak a further eight seconds behind.

While the reigning champion was only quickest by two seconds in the subsequent 13.55km SS2, Loeb went off road and Ogier's lead was up to 21.1s.

Kris Meeke, who topped the pre-event shakedown, is Ogier's closest challenger, with Thierry Neuville and Tanak only two and four seconds behind the Citroen driver respectively.

Neuville, who is four points behind Ogier in the standings, was struggling throughout the Friday morning leg.

"I am not happy, the car isn't working as it should," said the Hyundai driver.

M-Sport's Elfyn Evans, whose co-driver this weekend is Petter Solberg's former partner Phil Mills due to Dan Barritt still recovering from his Rally Mexico crash, is fifth.

Dani Sordo leads Toyota duo Esapekka Lappi and Jari-Matti Latvala in sixth with Andreas Mikkelsen, who made mistakes in both stages, sitting ninth.

The top 10 is completed by asphalt specialist Bryan Bouffier, the third M-Sport driver of the event.

Standings after SS2:

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap 1 Sebastien Ogier M-Sport Ford 39m53.7s 2 Kris Meeke Citroen 21.1s 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 23.4s 4 Ott Tanak Toyota 25.1s 5 Elfyn Evans M-Sport Ford 37.7s 6 Dani Sordo Hyundai 42.0s 7 Esapekka Lappi Toyota 45.2s 8 Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota 53.0s 9 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 53.2s 10 Bryan Bouffier M-Sport Ford 54.4s