Corsica WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Meeke and Latvala crash

Sebastien Ogier is two stages away from winning the Tour de Corse after he completed the Saturday afternoon loop without any issues as Kris Meeke and Jari-Matti Latvala both crashed out.

The Frenchman did not top any of the three stages but was consistently in the top five and his advantage has gone up to 44.5s.

Thierry Neuville lost second place for the first time since Friday morning to Meeke in the second stage of the afternoon, only for the Citroen driver to stop in the subsequent SS10.

Meeke was the third driver to hit trouble during the loop, withLatvala hitting a tree and retiring at the end of SS8 and Bryan Bouffier stopping with an engine failure.

Despite Meeke's incident, Neuville is still only third, with Ott Tanak, joint-leader of SS10 along with Esapekka Lappi, edging ahead by one tenth of a second.

Lappi, who was also fastest in the first stage of the loop, is fourth and is very much in podium contention as he is 10.3s behind Neuville.

Dani Sordo is closely followed by Elfyn Evans in fifth and sixth as seventh-placed Andreas Mikkelsen is the last top class driver in the top 10.

As Meeke was unable to complete the last stage of the day, he received a seven-minute penalty and is down to eighth overall.

Sebastien Loeb, out of contention since his Friday crash, added one more stage win to his tally.