Corsica WRC: Ogier sets up half-minute lead over Neuville

Sebastien Ogier extended his Tour de Corse lead during the Friday afternoon loop as Thierry Neuville ended the day in second.

Just like in the morning, Ogier was comfortably fastest in the 49.03km La Porta - Valle di Rostino stage, beating the rest of the field by over 10 seconds.

Although it was Esapekka Lappi topping the subsequent SS4, Ogier lost only 1.8s and the Frenchman ended the day with a lead of 33.6s.

Thierry Neuville was Ogier's closest challenger in the SS3 marathon and is second overall as a result, but only 5.1s ahead of Citroen's Kris Meeke.

Ott Tanak is the final driver within a minute of Ogier in fourth as the Estonian's Toyota teammate Esapekka Lappi is 1m13.5s adrift in fifth.

The Finn passed both Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo during the loop but only holds a minimal advantage as the aforementioned pair are only three and nine tenths of a second behind respectively.

The rest of the top 10 has not changed since the morning, with Jari-Matti Latvala, Andreas Mikkelsen and Bryan Bouffier rounding out the WRC-class order.

Standings after SS4:

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap 1 Sebastien Ogier M-Sport Ford 1h19m39.0s 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 33.6s 3 Kris Meeke Citroen 38.7s 4 Ott Tanak Toyota 44.2s 5 Esapekka Lappi Toyota 1m13.5s 6 Elfyn Evans M-Sport Ford 1m13.8s 7 Dani Sordo Hyundai 1m14.4s 8 Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota 1m25.0s 9 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 1m29.2s 10 Bryan Bouffier M-Sport Ford 1m44.8s