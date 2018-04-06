Corsica WRC: Ogier sets up half-minute lead over Neuville

Sebastien Ogier extended his Tour de Corse lead during the Friday afternoon loop as Thierry Neuville ended the day in second.
Just like in the morning, Ogier was comfortably fastest in the 49.03km La Porta - Valle di Rostino stage, beating the rest of the field by over 10 seconds.
Although it was Esapekka Lappi topping the subsequent SS4, Ogier lost only 1.8s and the Frenchman ended the day with a lead of 33.6s.
Thierry Neuville was Ogier's closest challenger in the SS3 marathon and is second overall as a result, but only 5.1s ahead of Citroen's Kris Meeke.
Ott Tanak is the final driver within a minute of Ogier in fourth as the Estonian's Toyota teammate Esapekka Lappi is 1m13.5s adrift in fifth.
The Finn passed both Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo during the loop but only holds a minimal advantage as the aforementioned pair are only three and nine tenths of a second behind respectively.
The rest of the top 10 has not changed since the morning, with Jari-Matti Latvala, Andreas Mikkelsen and Bryan Bouffier rounding out the WRC-class order.
Standings after SS4:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time/Gap
|1
|Sebastien Ogier
|M-Sport Ford
|1h19m39.0s
|2
|
Thierry Neuville
|
Hyundai
|33.6s
|3
|Kris Meeke
|Citroen
|38.7s
|4
|Ott Tanak
|Toyota
|44.2s
|5
|Esapekka Lappi
|Toyota
|1m13.5s
|6
|Elfyn Evans
|M-Sport Ford
|1m13.8s
|7
|Dani Sordo
|Hyundai
|1m14.4s
|8
|Jari-Matti Latvala
|Toyota
|1m25.0s
|9
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|Hyundai
|1m29.2s
|10
|Bryan Bouffier
|M-Sport Ford
|1m44.8s