Corsica WRC: Ogier cruises to comfortable win

Sebastien Ogier completed the final two stages of the Tour de Corse to take his third victory of the season.

The Frenchman gave up nearly one third of his advantage over Ott Tanak in the 55.17km Vero-Sarrola-Carcopino stage, but he still started the Power Stage with a gap of 31 seconds.

Tanak, who started the day 0.1s ahead of Thierry Neuville, secured the runner-up position by comfortably topping SS11.

Neuville completed the podium ahead of Dani Sordo, who moved up a place as a result of Esapekka Lappi losing nearly two minutes when he hit a kerb and suffered a puncture in SS11.

Although the Finn lost three positions, he gained one back in the Power Stage, where he was fastest.

Elfyn Evans was only 3.5s behind Sordo in fifth as Andreas Mikkelsen had to settle for seventh behind Lappi.

WRC2 winner Jan Kopecky took eighth ahead of Kris Meeke, who dropped from second to 10th after crashing in the final stage of Saturday, but gained a position on Sunday.

The top 10 was completed by Yoann Bonato, runner-up in the WRC2 class.

Sebastien Loeb ended the rally with four points after taking second in the Power Stage ahead of Ogier, Meeke and Tanak.

Final results

Cla Driver Car Delay/Retirement 1 Sébastien Ogier Ford 3h26m52.7s 2 Ott Tanak Toyota 36.1s 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 1'07.5 4 Dani Sordo Hyundai 2'02.6 5 Elfyn Evans Ford 2'06.1 6 Esapekka Lappi Toyota 2'33.5 7 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 2'43.4 8 Jan Kopecky Skoda 10'34.8 9 Kris Meeke Citroen 10'40.5 10 Yoann Bonato Citroen 12'26.0