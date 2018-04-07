Corsica WRC: Loeb tops two stages on Saturday morning

Sebastien Loeb topped two of the three Saturday morning stages of the Tour de Corse as Sebastien Ogier increased his lead by further eight seconds.

Loeb narrowly topped both SS5 and SS6 with gaps of 1.0s and 1.4s respectively.

The Citroen driver, who skipped the Friday afternoon loop after going into a ditch in SS2 and dropped as low 57th in the overall order as a result, said he is now only driving for fun.

"After yesterday now is just to have fun in the car," he said after taking his second stage win of the day. "It is frustrating but it is like this. I just try to enjoy it."

Ogier, who started the day with a 33.6s advantage, was fourth, third and second in the three stages and admitted that he was not driving at 100 percent.

He still managed to increase his gap by eight seconds over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, who said after Friday's action he is not focusing on beating Ogier anymore.

The five-second gap between the Belgian and third-placed Kris Meeke stayed unchanged throughout the loop with Ott Tanak, fastest in SS7, also staying close.

Esapekka Lappi was less than a second ahead of Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo at the start of the day but built a 24s gap, with Evans and Sordo switching places and the Spaniard holding sixth.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Andreas Mikkelsen and Bryan Bouffier completed the top 10.

Standings after SS7:

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap 1 Sebastien Ogier M-Sport Ford 2h01m27.7s 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 41.6s 3 Kris Meeke Citroen 46.8s 4 Ott Tanak Toyota 48.9s 5 Esapekka Lappi Toyota 1m11.3s 6 Dani Sordo Hyundai 1m35.3s 7 Elfyn Evans M-Sport Ford 1m39.9s 8 Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota 1m43.2s 9 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 1m51.3s 10 Bryan Bouffier M-Sport Ford 2m19.1s