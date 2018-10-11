Can Meeke be a WRC title contender at Toyota?
1h ago
Kris Meeke's return to the World Rally Championship in 2019 with Toyota could well be his best chance at winning a title.
The 39-year-old was dropped from the factory Citroen squad earlier this year after a string of errors and has kept a low-profile while working on his return.
But having now joined the WRC's in-form team in Toyota, is a refreshed Meeke a true rival for the likes of Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak next year?
Autosport's Tom Errington and Group National Editor Jack Benyon discuss Meeke's comeback.
