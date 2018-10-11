Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Special feature

Can Meeke be a WRC title contender at Toyota?

shares
comments
Can Meeke be a WRC title contender at Toyota?
1h ago

Kris Meeke's return to the World Rally Championship in 2019 with Toyota could well be his best chance at winning a title.

The 39-year-old was dropped from the factory Citroen squad earlier this year after a string of errors and has kept a low-profile while working on his return. 

But having now joined the WRC's in-form team in Toyota, is a refreshed Meeke a true rival for the likes of Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak next year?

Autosport's Tom Errington and Group National Editor Jack Benyon discuss Meeke's comeback.

Next WRC article
Meeke agrees WRC return deal with Toyota

Previous article

Meeke agrees WRC return deal with Toyota
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Kris Meeke
Teams Toyota Racing
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Renault feels it's "collateral damage" in F1 engine arms race
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault feels it's "collateral damage" in F1 engine arms race

37m ago
F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA Article
Formula 1

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA

Formula 1 needs a tyre war, says Hakkinen Article
Formula 1

Formula 1 needs a tyre war, says Hakkinen

Latest videos
Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2 04:58
WRC

Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2

5h ago
Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019 12:16
WRC

Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019

5h ago

News in depth
Can Meeke be a WRC title contender at Toyota?
WRC

Can Meeke be a WRC title contender at Toyota?

Meeke agrees WRC return deal with Toyota
WRC

Meeke agrees WRC return deal with Toyota

Wales WRC: Ogier holds off Latvala to seal victory
WRC

Wales WRC: Ogier holds off Latvala to seal victory

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.