WRC Rally Catalunya Breaking news

Block to make WRC comeback in Catalunya

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
16/04/2018 03:17

Ken Block will make his first WRC appearance in four years when he contests this year's Rally Catalunya, it has been announced.

The 50-year-old American will tackle the Spanish event on October 25-28 at the wheel of a M-Sport Ford Fiesta entered under the 'Hoonigan Racing Division' banner alongside regular co-driver Alex Gelsomino.

It will mark his first WRC appearance since he last contested Rally Catalunya in 2014 [pictured below], as well as his first outing in a current-generation World Rally car.

Ford revealed earlier this year that a WRC return was potentially on the cards for Block, who is also contesting selected rounds of the American rally championship this year in a Ford Escort.

It follows his Hoonigan Racing team's decision to pull out of the World Rallycross championship, where Block competed full time in 2016 and 2017.

“It takes a huge amount of effort and training to race in the WRC,” said Block of his Catalunya outing. “But I’ll be cramming that into a short period of testing beforehand.

"It’s not really enough time in the car to properly prepare for a WRC attack, but I’ll take what I can get!"

Block's best WRC result in 23 starts is seventh place, which he achieved in Mexico in 2013.

Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino, Ford Fiesta R5
Photo by: M-Sport

