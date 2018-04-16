Block to make WRC comeback in Catalunya

Ken Block will make his first WRC appearance in four years when he contests this year's Rally Catalunya, it has been announced.

The 50-year-old American will tackle the Spanish event on October 25-28 at the wheel of a M-Sport Ford Fiesta entered under the 'Hoonigan Racing Division' banner alongside regular co-driver Alex Gelsomino.

It will mark his first WRC appearance since he last contested Rally Catalunya in 2014 [pictured below], as well as his first outing in a current-generation World Rally car.

Ford revealed earlier this year that a WRC return was potentially on the cards for Block, who is also contesting selected rounds of the American rally championship this year in a Ford Escort.

It follows his Hoonigan Racing team's decision to pull out of the World Rallycross championship, where Block competed full time in 2016 and 2017.

“It takes a huge amount of effort and training to race in the WRC,” said Block of his Catalunya outing. “But I’ll be cramming that into a short period of testing beforehand.

"It’s not really enough time in the car to properly prepare for a WRC attack, but I’ll take what I can get!"

Block's best WRC result in 23 starts is seventh place, which he achieved in Mexico in 2013.

Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino, Ford Fiesta R5 Photo by: M-Sport