All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WRC

Biasion: Future regulations could entice Lancia back to WRC

Rally legend Miki Biasion is proud to see Lancia back in rallying and is hopeful that future regulations could entice the marque back to the World Rally Championship.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Miki Biasion, Tiziano Siviero, Lancia Delta S4

Photo by: Sutton Images

Lancia announced this week that it plans to return to rallying after more than 30 years away following a commitment to a Rally4 programme with its new Ypsilon hatchback.

Two-time world rally champion Biasion, Lancia's most successful driver in the WRC with 16 wins and two world titles, attended the Rally4 launch in Turin ahead of this week's WRC Rally Sardinia.

While Lancia's commitment to return to the stages is in the lower reaches of the rallying pyramid - the two-wheel drive Rally4 class - Biasion believes that Lancia could re-evaluate its plan if the FIA's future WRC regulations are favourable to the marque.

The FIA is due to confirm technical regulations, for next year and from 2027 and beyond, at next month's World Motor Sport Council.

"Step by step I think they [Lancia] have good ideas and are pushing and have been pushing a lot to be back," the 1988-89 world champion told Motorsport.com during a media event at the Martini Racing Club.

"They have to start very slowly and when the FIA decide the rules for the future, maybe they think about it [more]. At the moment, the idea to do a championship with the Rally4 is quite good. I'm proud about the idea and very happy to see this programme.

Miki Biasion, Tiziano Siviero, Lancia Delta S4

Miki Biasion, Tiziano Siviero, Lancia Delta S4

Photo by: Christian Alias

"I think it will be a good start-up for young drivers in the Rally4 car and then we will see the future."

When asked for his thoughts on the WRC's future regulations, Biasion said reducing the cost to compete is a key factor. The Italian would also like to see the performance gap between Rally1 and Rally2 cars decrease.

"As you know, the problems are the costs and personally, I think they [FIA] have to reduce the costs and then that will allow the private drivers who have the budget to be competitive against the top drivers, which will then help new younger drivers to be competitive in the championship," he added.

"I hope the performance of the Rally1 and the performance of Rally2 will become closer and the important thing is the costs of Rally2 will not go up.

"As you can see all the national rally championships are using Rally2 cars and they are so popular. If this is so popular it must be a good category, so why not have the WRC plus [class] with these cars."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds

Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds

WRC
Rally Italy
Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds
Petter and Oliver Solberg to go head to head in ERC

Petter and Oliver Solberg to go head to head in ERC

ERC
Petter and Oliver Solberg to go head to head in ERC
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Latest news

McLaren chasing answers to unexpected F1 upgrade success

McLaren chasing answers to unexpected F1 upgrade success

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren chasing answers to unexpected F1 upgrade success
Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun

Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun
Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement

Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement

FE Formula E
Formula E hints at Ferrari talks over future involvement
MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
MotoGP Italian GP: Vinales heads Quartararo in opening practice

Prime

Discover prime content
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global