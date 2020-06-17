Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

shares
comments
Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020
By:
Jun 17, 2020, 8:51 AM

The organiser of the Ypres Rally has announced that it has begun negotiations to host what could be Belgium’s first ever World Rally Championship event.

The WRC has been hit by a string of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving just five rallies remaining on the schedule - on top of the three events that were completed before the outbreak.

This has forced the championship to evaluate rallies that were not originally on the 2020 calendar, with the Latvia ERC round's organiser RA Events revealing on Monday that it has already held "first round of talks" with the WRC Promoter.

Now, Ypres Rally, which features on both the Belgian and the British Rally Championship calendars, has joined the race to secure a spot on the depleted WRC schedule.

Event's organiser Club Superstage revealed that it has been approached by the FIA, and that it has subsequently conducted preliminary talks with the City of Ypres about the possibility of hosting a WRC event. A decision is expected soon.

Should the plans come to fruition, the maiden Belgian WRC round at Ypres will be held on October 1-4.

"It is of course a great honour that we are being considered for the WRC 2020," said Jan Huyghe of the organising committee.

"We are honoured that the FIA asked us, and from that moment, Club Superstage accelerated to formulate a new timing, to draw the special stages, to approach the City of Ypres, the federation and other authorities, etc.

"The project was well received by the authorities, the City of Ypres, who have rally-sport in their genes, and from our partners.

'We have drawn up a competition that has a Belgian character, in which we have two icons of Belgian motorsport, where Ypres and Spa-Francorchamps can unite with each other.

"But let's be clear: nothing has been decided yet. Club Superstage is currently negotiating with the FIA and the WRC Promoter and soon the decision will be made."

Amid interest from new countries, the WRC has set up a task force with the FIA to evaluate regional and European events and bring them up to world championship standards.

"Because of this growth in the WRC for the last couple of years there's been a joint task force between FIA and WRC Promoter and using highly experienced officials from the WRC world," WRC Promoter's event director Simon Larkin said in the FIA eConference 2020.

"And that means we already have a foundation to work with these potential new events to immediately bring them up to a level that's acceptable to the FAA to allow us to restart. 

"And this is allowing us with confidence, together with the FIA/WRC management, to try to bring new events in, and to work with our existing scheduled events to try and have a bit of a COVID-safe return to the championship. 

"This is this is a, an intense process that we're going through now and we hope to have a very positive response for everyone very soon."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

Next article
Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role

Previous article

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Esports

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

2
Supercars

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

3
Formula 1

Why Cowell's departure will test Mercedes' depth

47m
4
Formula 1

F1 would have lost manufacturers without cost cap - Brawn

1h
5
Formula 1

F1 could use Track and Trace app in the paddock

11m

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020
WRC

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role
WRC

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role

Latvia in talks to make late addition to WRC calendar
WRC

Latvia in talks to make late addition to WRC calendar

Toyota decides against debuting GR Yaris in WRC next year
WRC

Toyota decides against debuting GR Yaris in WRC next year

WRC looking at ERC rounds to top up depleted calendar
WRC

WRC looking at ERC rounds to top up depleted calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.