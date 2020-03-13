Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Deferring the date of the rally, originally scheduled to take place on April 23-26, comes at the direction of the Cordoba provincial government in accordance with new measures implemented by the government of the Argentine Republic to contain the virus.

The postponement was then unanimously agreed by WRC Promoter, the FIA and event organiser Automovil Club Argentino (ACA).

To date, 31 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Argentina, falling in the space of 10 days. It is believed that the virus was primarily carried back to Buenos Aires by visitors returning from Europe and the USA.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said: “We understand the priority of the authorities in Argentina to prevent the further spread of this virus in their country, in particular via events where large numbers of people come together. We regret the postponement and all parties will work closely together to identify a potential new date for the event.”

Carlos Garcia Remohi, president of the ACA Sports Commission added: “It is disappointing but we are facing a world problem that exceeds us and we understand that today we have to protect everyone's health.”

Rally general co-ordinator David Eli said: “We deeply regret having to make this decision for the SpeedAgro Rally Argentina. But today, the priority is to preserve the health and well-being of the competitors, teams, members of the organisation and the fans that always join the rally.

"We hope to be able to celebrate our 40th edition soon.”

Report by Nick Garton

