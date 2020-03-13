Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
First Practice in
12 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Race 2 in
17 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Argentina / Breaking news

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

shares
comments
Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
Mar 13, 2020, 6:48 AM

While the WRC runs its third event of the season, this weekend’s Rally Mexico, without interruption from the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, it has been announced that next month’s Rally Argentina has been postponed.

Deferring the date of the rally, originally scheduled to take place on April 23-26, comes at the direction of the Cordoba provincial government in accordance with new measures implemented by the government of the Argentine Republic to contain the virus.

The postponement was then unanimously agreed by WRC Promoter, the FIA and event organiser Automovil Club Argentino (ACA).

To date, 31 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Argentina, falling in the space of 10 days. It is believed that the virus was primarily carried back to Buenos Aires by visitors returning from Europe and the USA.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said: “We understand the priority of the authorities in Argentina to prevent the further spread of this virus in their country, in particular via events where large numbers of people come together. We regret the postponement and all parties will work closely together to identify a potential new date for the event.”

Carlos Garcia Remohi, president of the ACA Sports Commission added: “It is disappointing but we are facing a world problem that exceeds us and we understand that today we have to protect everyone's health.”

Rally general co-ordinator David Eli said: “We deeply regret having to make this decision for the SpeedAgro Rally Argentina. But today, the priority is to preserve the health and well-being of the competitors, teams, members of the organisation and the fans that always join the rally. 

"We hope to be able to celebrate our 40th edition soon.”

Report by Nick Garton

Related video

Next article
Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday

Previous article

Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Argentina

WRC Next session

Rally Mexico

Rally Mexico

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Day 2 Starts in
07 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
24 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

2
Formula 1

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”

3
Formula 1

Australian GP pushes on with event despite F1 cancellation

4
Formula 1

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

5
Formula 1

Fourteen McLaren team members quarantined in Melbourne

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Japan trailer 02:05
WRC

WRC: Rally Japan trailer

WRC: Rally Sweden SS10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS10

WRC: Rally Sweden SS9 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS9

WRC: Rally Sweden SS8 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS8

WRC: Rally Sweden SS5-7 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS5-7

Latest news

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
WRC

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday
WRC

Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response
Misc

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport
WRC

Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport

Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico
WRC

Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.