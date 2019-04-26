Argentina WRC: Neuville takes lead after Tanak spin

Toyota initially looked strong on the Friday afternoon loop, with Kris Meeke leading and Tanak retaking second place from Neuville on Las Bajadas – Villa del Dique.

Meeke’s stint at the front ended on Amboy – Yacanto, which was being run for the first time after its cancellation on the morning loop, as he dropped nearly 20s to his rivals who had a higher road order position and fell to fourth place.

Tanak strengthened his lead with a second consecutive stage win but was then losing time to Neuville on the second pass of Santa Rosa – San Agustin, before a spin only a few corners from the finish line caused further time loss.

A broken driveshaft was pointed to as the cause of the spin by Tanak at the end of the stage.

24.8 seconds were lost relative to Neuville with Tanak’s spin, dropping him 13.4s off the rally lead and promoting Ogier to second place, 1.5s ahead of Tanak.

Behind fourth-placed Meeke, who is now 28.1s behind Neuville up front, i20 WRC pair Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo were locked in a close battle for fifth throughout Friday afternoon.

Both Mikkelsen and Sordo leapt ahead of Jari-Matti Latvala to take fifth and sixth respectively, with the third Toyota slowed by a right-rear puncture.

Sordo then grabbed fifth on SS7 but a poor time on Santa Rosa – San Agustin demoted him back to seventh, usurped by both Mikkelsen and Elfyn Evans in the lead M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC, the latter taking sixth place.

Latvala’s position remains unclear after a marshalling mix-up, instigated by an accident for Esapekka Lappi, whose heavily damaged Citroen C3 could not be moved off-road.

A red flag was waved from the side of the road for Latvala but no subsequent drivers, leading him to finish the stage at a reduced speed while those behind went through unaffected.

Latvala’s time was 1m42.6s slower than Neuville’s stage-winning benchmark, dropping to ninth behind Teemu Suninen. However, some of that time loss was also down to a spin after hitting a bank.

A nominal time is likely to be sought by his Toyota team given the mix-up, which would potentially promote him back up the order by at least one position.

With Lappi crashing out, Citroen’s WRC2 Pro entry is now 10th overall, with Mads Ostberg at the wheel. Marco Bulacia Wilkinson was promoted to second in WRC2 Pro after M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith was forced to retire with broken front-left suspension on Las Bajadas – Villa del Dique.