Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
14 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Qualifying in
02 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally
WRC / Arctic Rally / Leg report

Arctic WRC: Tanak leads after Day 1 for Hyundai

By:

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak holds the overnight lead after the first day’s action on the Arctic Rally, round two of the 2021 World Rally Championship.

shares
comments

Although it is one of Europe’s oldest rallies – with a roll of honour dating back to 1966 and featuring names such as Hannu Mikkola, Ari Vatanen, Henri Toivonen and Tommi Makinen – the Arctic Rally is making its debut on the WRC schedule.

Lapland made a late substitution in place of the traditional Rally Sweden, which was originally scheduled for this weekend. The Swedish event was abandoned due to concern over the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

One significant benefit from moving inside the Arctic Circle has been the guarantee of snow, after recent snow-free editions of the Swedish event. Even so, the temperatures for much of the day hovered just above freezing point and tyre management in such conditions became of paramount importance.

The opening day consisted of two passes through one the longest stages of the event, the 31.05km Sarriojarvi test. The first pass was made in crystalline afternoon sunshine and the second in full darkness with spotlamp clusters ablaze.

Read Also:

Toyota’s defending drivers’ world champion Sebastien Ogier, winner of last month’s Monte Carlo Rally, led the field away and bore the brunt of the road sweeping duties as a result. The Frenchman’s pace was considerably compromised by the virgin snow, even after his Toyota team had managed to convince the organisers to send a plough through the stage on Thursday evening.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans, winner of last year’s Rally Sweden, ran second on the road in his Toyota and was able to hang on in the top five overall after a typically gutsy performance, just over two seconds behind the Hyundai of Thierry Neuville. 

While the men at the top of the points standings struggled, the advantage lay with those drivers further down the running order, and for many people the pre-start favourite was Toyota’s 20-year-old charger Kalle Rovanpera, who won this event in 2020. The youngster set a blistering pace in the early part of his first run but then dropped 12 seconds extricating himself from a snow bank, handing the advantage to the Hyundais of Tanak and Craig Breen.

Estonian Tanak, the 2019 drivers’ champion, set a time 3.6 seconds faster than Breen, with the Irishman frustrated at not being able to make better use of his optimum road position as the last WRC car in to the stage.

“At this big boys’ game you have to be on it from the first pass and I was way, way too slow on my notes and just didn’t take advantage of the road that I had in front of me,” Breen said.

After nightfall, the second pass of the day revealed that the road surface had changed considerably after the passage of 55 cars on hot, studded tyres. 

“The stage is in really bad condition,” reported Rovanpera after his run, again losing out to Tanak and Breen but holding third place overnight. “It’s a lot of gravel so my front tyres are completely gone and I think I lost a lot of time in the end. If somebody can manage tyres really good he can be really quick.” 

Many drivers found that their front tyres were being excessively worn, and for overnight leader Tanak there was considerable relief to be going back into service. He alone in electing to carry only one spare wheel with him in order to save weight, and this meant that he had to drive creatively to ensure that he preserved his rubber. 

 “I knew that it’s going to be a disaster for the tyres,” Tanak said after securing his 16-second lead overnight. “I tried to be very, very nice since the beginning and after 10 kms I felt that ‘shit it’s finished’ and I still had 20 to go… so in the end it was just handbrake [to slow the car].”

The action continues on Saturday with a loop of three stages to be run both in the morning and after the lunchtime service halt. 

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 31'50.700  
2 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 32'06.900 16.200
3 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota Yaris WRC 32'11.100 20.400
4 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 32'20.500 29.800
5 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota Yaris WRC 32'22.700 32.000
6 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Mikko Markkula 		Ford Fiesta WRC 32'25.200 34.500
7 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
United Kingdom Daniel Barritt 		Toyota Yaris WRC 32'29.500 38.800
8 Norway Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Sebastian Marshall 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 32'36.600 45.900
9 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Toyota Yaris WRC 32'40.500 49.800
10 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Ford Fiesta WRC 32'56.500 1'05.800
View full results

Related video

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally

Previous article

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Arctic Rally
Author Nick Garton

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

6h
2
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

9h
3
Formula 1

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

5h
5
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

1h
Latest news
Arctic WRC: Tanak leads after Day 1 for Hyundai
WRC

Arctic WRC: Tanak leads after Day 1 for Hyundai

1h
Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally
WRC

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally

Feb 25, 2021
Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland
WRC

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland

Feb 23, 2021
Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia
WRC

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia

Feb 23, 2021
Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car
WRC

Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car

Feb 15, 2021
Latest videos
Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 1-2 01:52
WRC
36m

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 1-2

WRC 2021: Arctic Rally Finland Shakedown highlights 01:51
WRC
9h

WRC 2021: Arctic Rally Finland Shakedown highlights

WRC 2021: Arctic Rally Finland Teaser 00:51
WRC
Feb 16, 2021

WRC 2021: Arctic Rally Finland Teaser

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage 03:30
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13 01:51
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13

More from
Nick Garton
Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier secures 50th career win Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier secures 50th career win

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC / Stage report

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime
Video Inside
WRC / Preview

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020
How Monza's lottery winner matched a 27-year-old record Prime

How Monza's lottery winner matched a 27-year-old record

The 2020 World Rally Championship ended in heartbreak for Britain's Elfyn Evans as his 14-point advantage in the drivers' title race was whisked out from beneath him by a patch of Italian snow. Thus Sebastien Ogier claimed his seventh WRC title as Rally Monza joined the calendar for the first time.

WRC
Dec 7, 2020

Trending Today

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test

Corvette to contest WEC opener while Glickenhaus sits out
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Corvette to contest WEC opener while Glickenhaus sits out

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

Latest news

Arctic WRC: Tanak leads after Day 1 for Hyundai
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Arctic WRC: Tanak leads after Day 1 for Hyundai

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in Arctic Rally

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.