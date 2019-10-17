Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
06 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Obituary

Former Mitsubishi WRC boss Andrew Cowan dies

shares
comments
Former Mitsubishi WRC boss Andrew Cowan dies
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 6:21 PM

Former Mitsubishi Ralliart team principal and London to Sydney Marathon winner Andrew Cowan has passed away. He was 82.

Cowan retired from the Mitsubishi team at the end of the 2005 season, having directed the Japanese manufacturer’s dominance of Group A rallying in the late 1990s. It was under Cowan’s guidance that Tommi Makinen won four straight world titles from 1996-1999. 

The 1998 season was Cowan’s most successful, with the Finn topping the drivers’ standings and the Lancer securing Mitsubishi its sole makes’ crown.

There was, however, so much more to Andrew Cowan than his creation of a winning team. He was an exceptional driver in his own right.

Born into a farming family in the Scottish Borders, Cowan took to the fields and occasionally the lanes as he learned to drive at a tender age. His fascination for motorsport took him to Berwick and District Motor Club, where he became close friends with fellow member and Duns resident Jim Clark. While Clark was bound for the circuit, the stage beckoned for Cowan. 

Successful in European sprint-style events, he won the 1962 and ’63 Scottish Rallies in a Sunbeam Rapier. A 1964 Tour de France victory, aboard a Ford Mustang demonstrated his ability to win in a variety of cars, but it was his ability to win a wide variety of events that really caught the eye.

He won London to Sydney twice, in a Hillman Hunter in 1968 and a Mercedes 280E nine years later – and enjoyed yet more success down under with five consecutive Southern Cross wins in Australia. Cowan had a real penchant for long-distance rallying, easily able to blend speed with the required mechanical sympathy to nurse a car to the finish.

He was fairly adept at nursing other people’s cars to the finish too. Roger Clark would likely have missed out on his 1972 RAC Rally win had it not been for Cowan pulling over to offer the Englishman a wheel bearing from his own car to assist Clark’s RS1600 from the final stage to a victorious finish.  

Second overall on the 1985 Paris-Dakar, Cowan finally stepped out from behind the wheel in 1990, by which time Ralliart was demanding his full focus.

The canniest of Scots, Cowan was always conscious of the budget and the success he achieved with Mitsubishi was testament to his ability to deliver even in the tightest of fiscal squeezes.

Cowan was a great conversation. Always. No matter what you wanted to talk about: salmon fishing in the Borders, potato prices in the field, a particularly good single malt or what made Makinen tick, Andrew was always, always worth listening to. 

So many folk have so much to thank this man for. Always willing to give somebody a chance and an opportunity to further their own career, Cowan was a warm-hearted and genuinely lovely man. 

He was sorely missed when he departed the service park 14 years ago. Motorsport.com offers its deepest sympathies to his wife Linda along with his family and many friends all around the world.

Andrew Cowan, founder and senior director of Mitsubishi Ralliart

Andrew Cowan, founder and senior director of Mitsubishi Ralliart

Photo by: Sutton Images

Next article
Radical Citroen aero overhaul revealed

Previous article

Radical Citroen aero overhaul revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Catalunya

Rally Catalunya

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

4
IMSA

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives

5
MotoGP

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha

Latest videos

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS21-22 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS21-22

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS17-20 01:48
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS17-20

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS14-16 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS14-16

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS10-13 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS10-13

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9

Latest news

Former Mitsubishi WRC boss Andrew Cowan dies
WRC

Former Mitsubishi WRC boss Andrew Cowan dies

Radical Citroen aero overhaul revealed
WRC

Radical Citroen aero overhaul revealed

Hyundai to "look at big picture" in deciding Breen's future
WRC

Hyundai to "look at big picture" in deciding Breen's future

Meeke ahead of Latvala in race for 2020 Toyota seat
WRC

Meeke ahead of Latvala in race for 2020 Toyota seat

Sordo gets seven-round Hyundai WRC deal for 2020
WRC

Sordo gets seven-round Hyundai WRC deal for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.