Alister McRae to rally iconic Group A Subaru
Former factory World Rally Championship driver Alister McRae will pilot a Subaru Impreza made famous by his brother Colin McRae at the new Mythical Cars Rally later this month.
The younger brother of the late 1995 world rally champion is the latest name to join the entry list for this all-new rally event held in Varzi, northern Italy from 24-27 May, which celebrates Group A machinery from 1994 through to the World Rally Car era that ended in 2021.
McRae is set to pilot an Impreza which is the same specification as the one which won the 1995 WRC title.
The 52-year-old has previously driven the car in competition although the Scotsman spent the majority of his WRC career driving for Hyundai and Mitsubishi factory squads in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"When you see – or hear – one of these cars, it's impossible not to smile," said McRae. "Obviously, the 555 is fairly close to the heart for the McRae family. My brother Colin did quite well in one!"
"I drove a Subaru Legacy RS for the Prodrive team in 1993, but I only did a couple of events in a Group A Impreza. The last time I was in one I retired from the lead on the Azores Rally – an input shaft failed. Hopefully we'll have more luck this time around.
Alister McRae in his brother Colin's Subaru Impreza at the 2007 Race of Champions
Photo by: IMP
"There's something special about these cars and I'm really looking forward to Mythical Cars. I remember them being an absolute beast back in the day – I hope nothing's changed.
"We have some really special memories of these cars and those times. It'll be nice to push the [starter] button and enjoy a great noise and some great memories."
McRae is expected to join two-time world rally champion Marcus Gronholm in piloting Subaru machinery at the asphalt rally. Gronholm is listed to drive a 2008 specification Impreza, the last iteration of the car to compete in the WRC.
While the event will see McRae back on the stages, his son Max McRae will begin his Junior European Rally Championship campaign at Rally Poland from May 20-21.
This season will be his first competing in Europe having previously contested the Australian Rally Championship.
WRC has identified three car manufacturer options for the future
Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing
