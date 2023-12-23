Subscribe
WRC
News

Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024

Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul says there will be “absolute parity” between its World Rally Championship drivers Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak but won’t rule out deploying team orders during 2024.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Hyundai has bolstered its ranks for next year with 2019 world champion Tanak joining the squad from M-Sport for a second spell at the Alzenau operation. The Estonian will reunite with Neuville to ensure the Korean brand has two lead drivers capable of challenging for the world title.

Abiteboul made his intentions clear at the start of the 2023 campaign that Neuville was Hyundai’s number one driver and title contender, which resulted in team orders being issued as early as round two in Sweden.

However, speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of next month’s Monte Carlo curtain-raiser, Abiteboul declared that the team won’t start the season with a defined number-one driver. 

The former Renault Formula 1 boss also revealed that both drivers are aware that there will be a point during the season when the situation will be reviewed regarding the possible introduction of team orders.

“When the season starts there will be absolute parity of parts, information, opportunity and contractual rights and privilege to both drivers, and a clear mission for car number three to be here to support,” said Abiteboul.

“We have identified, and I won’t go into detail, but a milestone during the season where we will review the situation and possibly change our internal code of conduct. The drivers are aware of this.”

At times during their first spell together Neuville and Tanak endured a tense relationship, most notably in 2022. Abiteboul is fully aware of the past and expects that there will be tension between the pair next year, but believes having two title contenders will prove to be hugely beneficial for the team.

Podium: Winner Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, second place Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, third place Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Podium: Winner Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, second place Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, third place Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

“I would like to think that it is a good problem to have. I would rather have two drivers against one and deal with the consequences rather than have one driver going against two [from other teams],” Abiteboul added.

“On many occasions this year we have been one against many, going against Kalle [Rovanpera], [Sebastien] Ogier and [Elfyn] Evans, and at times it was very difficult. It was a tough job and a tough ask on Thierry.  

“Yes, it will be difficult in [2024] as we will have some intra-team competition going on, but I also think it is a bit of a relief for a driver to know that he is not alone and carrying the weight of the whole team on his shoulders.

"On many occasions this year I felt it simply was almost too much pressure on Thierry and we have seen that when he has made mistakes it is also because most probably there was this huge pressure because he was alone.   

“There will be conflict, there will be tension and I’m doing everything I can do now [to address this]. I’m not waiting for Monte Carlo or later in the season to discuss our strategy. I think some of that can be facilitated by dealing with it outside of the action and pressure. Overall, I think we will be better equipped next year.”

Hyundai will reveal its 2024 i20 N WRC challenger in the New Year ahead of the season opener in Monte Carlo from 25-28 January.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits

Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits

WRC

Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits

M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up

M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up

WRC

M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up M-Sport reveals all-new WRC 2024 driver line-up

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Thierry Neuville
More from
Thierry Neuville
Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

WRC
Rally Japan

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

WRC
Rally Greece

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Abiteboul named Hyundai president in management reshuffle

Abiteboul named Hyundai president in management reshuffle

WRC

Abiteboul named Hyundai president in management reshuffle Abiteboul named Hyundai president in management reshuffle

Tanak encouraged after first Hyundai WRC 2024 pre-season test

Tanak encouraged after first Hyundai WRC 2024 pre-season test

WRC

Tanak encouraged after first Hyundai WRC 2024 pre-season test Tanak encouraged after first Hyundai WRC 2024 pre-season test

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Prime
Prime
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks

Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks

NAS NASCAR Cup

Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks

FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart

FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart

F1 Formula 1

FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
F2 FIA F2

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry

Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry

F1 Formula 1

Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe