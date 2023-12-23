Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024

Hyundai has bolstered its ranks for next year with 2019 world champion Tanak joining the squad from M-Sport for a second spell at the Alzenau operation. The Estonian will reunite with Neuville to ensure the Korean brand has two lead drivers capable of challenging for the world title.

Abiteboul made his intentions clear at the start of the 2023 campaign that Neuville was Hyundai’s number one driver and title contender, which resulted in team orders being issued as early as round two in Sweden.

However, speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of next month’s Monte Carlo curtain-raiser, Abiteboul declared that the team won’t start the season with a defined number-one driver.

The former Renault Formula 1 boss also revealed that both drivers are aware that there will be a point during the season when the situation will be reviewed regarding the possible introduction of team orders.

“When the season starts there will be absolute parity of parts, information, opportunity and contractual rights and privilege to both drivers, and a clear mission for car number three to be here to support,” said Abiteboul.

“We have identified, and I won’t go into detail, but a milestone during the season where we will review the situation and possibly change our internal code of conduct. The drivers are aware of this.”

At times during their first spell together Neuville and Tanak endured a tense relationship, most notably in 2022. Abiteboul is fully aware of the past and expects that there will be tension between the pair next year, but believes having two title contenders will prove to be hugely beneficial for the team.

“I would like to think that it is a good problem to have. I would rather have two drivers against one and deal with the consequences rather than have one driver going against two [from other teams],” Abiteboul added.

“On many occasions this year we have been one against many, going against Kalle [Rovanpera], [Sebastien] Ogier and [Elfyn] Evans, and at times it was very difficult. It was a tough job and a tough ask on Thierry.

“Yes, it will be difficult in [2024] as we will have some intra-team competition going on, but I also think it is a bit of a relief for a driver to know that he is not alone and carrying the weight of the whole team on his shoulders.

"On many occasions this year I felt it simply was almost too much pressure on Thierry and we have seen that when he has made mistakes it is also because most probably there was this huge pressure because he was alone.

“There will be conflict, there will be tension and I’m doing everything I can do now [to address this]. I’m not waiting for Monte Carlo or later in the season to discuss our strategy. I think some of that can be facilitated by dealing with it outside of the action and pressure. Overall, I think we will be better equipped next year.”

Hyundai will reveal its 2024 i20 N WRC challenger in the New Year ahead of the season opener in Monte Carlo from 25-28 January.