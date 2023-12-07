World RX to admit ICE cars with sustainable fuels in 2024 alongside EVs

It was announced following the latest meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in Baku that ICE cars would be eligible to contest the pinnacle of rallycross for the first time since 2021, on equal terms with EVs, in what the series has billed as a Battle of Technologies.

A maximum of 16 cars will be admitted in 2024, with championship points awarded for each heat race, semi-final and final. The SuperPole shootout has been dropped, to reduce the jeopardy of track evolution.

"As World RX races into its second decade, we are excited to introduce the new ‘Battle of Technologies’ concept," said Rallycross Promoter GmbH managing director Arne Dirks.

"We have all seen and enjoyed the electrifying power and potential of RX1e over the past two years, and we have also witnessed a lot of passion for combustion-engined cars in Euro RX.

"There has been tremendous interest from drivers and teams across the board, and we believe this sustainable new format offers competitors and fans alike the best of both worlds."

World RX switched to an all-electric platform ahead of the 2022 season, with all cars in the top RX1e category using spec Kreisel powertrains, but struggled to break into double-figure entries.

Grid sizes were only fractionally larger in 2023 before the season was paused following a devastating fire at Lydden Hill that destroyed the two Special ONE Racing Lancia Delta Evo-E RXs entered for Sebastien Loeb and Guerlain Chicherit.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Hong Kong WRX

With investigations ongoing into the cause of the fire, the RX1e class did not feature at Lydden, Mettet or Buxtehude, before the World RX season resumed with the ZEROID X1 cars used in the secondary RX2e class for the Cape Town and Hong Kong final rounds.

Johan Kristoffersson scooped his sixth World RX title, defending the crown he won in the championship's first season of EV power.

Combustion-powered Supercars that previously competed in World RX have remained in use in the Euro RX1 championship, which was won this year by Ford Fiesta driver Anton Marklund.

It was also announced that Hoosier Racing Tire has been approved as the sole supplier for all FIA rallycross categories following a tender process, taking over from long-serving supplier Cooper.