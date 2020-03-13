Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Barcelona / Breaking news

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus

shares
comments
World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 4:26 PM

The opening round of the World Rallycross championship set to take place at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit on April 18-19 has been postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.

Catalan authorities have been increasing measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the Spanish region over the last week, while on Friday the Spanish government declared a state of alarm in the country from Saturday (March 14), following the rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the country.

A statement released by World RX promoter IMG said: “In light of the Generalitat de Catalunya’s decree to currently suspend all live sporting events in response to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, this year’s World RX of Catalunya-Barcelona on April 18-19 has been postponed.

"This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with the FIA, the Spanish ASN and the local event organiser, as the health and safety of everyone involved remains the top priority. We are looking into an alternative date for the event in conjunction with the local event organiser.”

No information has been released about the second round of World RX, set to take place at Montalegre in Portugal on May 2-3.

Elsewhere in rallycross, the Titans RX Europe series has postponed the opening rounds of its 2020 campaign, and will not travel to Canada as intended in 2020, in a bid to make space in the calendar for European events later in the year.

“We are sorry to announce today that due to the coronavirus panic our Titans RX 2020 calendar will have to be rescheduled,” said the series in a statement. “We are in talks with the race tracks and wait for a clearer picture about the length of the scare. We have agreed with GP3R [Grand Prix du Trois-Rivieres] in Canada that our first race there will be postponed to 2021 to make room for our rescheduled European races.”

The annual RallyX on Ice event in Sweden, this year planned to take place over in a single day on March 28 as part of the week-long Sm-veckan ‘Winter Olympics’ in Lulea, Sweden, has been cancelled, with the Swedish Public Health Agency introducing a suspension on events with more than 500 people, coming from March 12 for the foreseeable future.

“We regrettably confirm that RallyX on Ice 2020 has been cancelled,” said RX Promotion CEO, Jan-Erik Steen. “Whilst clearly disappointed, we fully support RF and SVT’s decision. In all circumstances, the health of our officials, competitors and spectators must come first. Rest assured, RallyX on Ice will return in 2021, and we will all do our utmost to ensure it is bigger and better than ever next year.”

The opening round of the French Rallycross Championship has also been postponed, due to take place at Lessay on April 18-19. While the Lessay round is planned to be held later in the year, the series hopes to begin its 2020 campaign at Essay on May 23-24, while the first round of the Central European Zone Rallycross Championship due to be held at Mariapocs in Hungary has also been postponed.

An open day for the RX Italia 2020 season has also been postponed, along with the annual pre-season rallycross test day set to be held at former European Championship venue Valkenswaard in the Netherlands.

Related video

Next article
Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Previous article

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Barcelona
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Montalegre

Montalegre

1 May - 3 May

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar cancels all races through April

37m
2
Formula 1

How F1 can slot lost races back into the calendar

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races

52m
4
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

5
Formula 1

Bahrain, Vietnam GPs called off over coronavirus outbreak

3h

Latest news

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus
WRX

World RX postpones Barcelona opener over coronavirus

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX
WRX

Bakkerud, Doran switch to GC Kompetition in World RX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen
WRX

Kristoffersson returns to World RX in privateer Volkswagen

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans
WRX

Hansen squad firms up 2020 World Rallycross plans

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi
WRX

Larsson returns to World RX in ex-Ekstrom Audi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.