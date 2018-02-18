Video: The electric future of World Rallycross

The World Rallycross Championship is set to switch its primary class to all-electric cars in 2020.

Former World Rally Championship regular Manfred Stohl explains why this kind of car will ensure rallycross continues to be spectacular in an interview with Motorsport.tv’s The Flying Lap.

“During the driving, I don’t miss the noise,” says Stohl, who has tested the STARD electric rallycross car.

“The drifting is the same, the sliding, the turning, the braking, everything feels very similar to a combustion engine and from the inside it’s not a big issue except the small noises you hear.”

With spectacular footage of the machine in action, you can see why this 544bhp car is going to be a crowd-pleaser despite the lack of noise.