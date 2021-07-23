Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

The Swede had topped the overall order having set the fastest time in each of the first two sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but Stewards Decision No.10 at 20.45 announced Car #1’s disqualification from Q1 for the FIA Data logger not being connected, and thus no data could be read by the FIA technical delegates after the session.

The Stewards received a report from the FIA Technical delegate, then heard from KYB EKS JC team representative, Team Principal Joel Christoffersson as event Summons No.03.

The FIA data logger system, supplied by Marelli, is used to store data from competing cars in the top-flight World Rallycross Championship RX1 category. All cars in the series use homologated ECUs, to control the use of banned aids such as traction control.

Kristoffersson’s Q1 disqualification leaves the reigning champion 15th overnight, outside of the semi-final qualifying positions (top 12) with two sessions still to run on Saturday afternoon.

2019 World RX Drivers’ title-winner Timmy Hansen therefore takes the overnight top qualifier position in a one-two for the Hansen squad, with younger brother Kevin Hansen in second and double DTM Champion Timo Scheider third.

However, because Kristoffersson’s disqualification is from Q1 and he maintains his Q2 time, he will continue to race in the final race of Q3 on Saturday afternoon.