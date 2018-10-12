Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Solberg to continue in World RX in 2019

shares
comments
Solberg to continue in World RX in 2019
By: Hal Ridge
1h ago

Triple FIA World champion Petter Solberg will continue driving in the World Rallycross Championship in 2019.

While Solberg’s PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team mate Johan Kristoffersson has claimed back-to-back World RX titles in the last two years, Solberg has only won one event, at Lydden Hill in May last year.

The Norwegian revealed last month that he has been suffering with lung disease Sarkoidose since being diagnosed a year ago, but he is feeling increasingly back to normal.

Despite admitting to considering the necessity to find a replacement driver during his illness earlier this year, Solberg has quashed speculation that he might be about to hang up his helmet at the end of 2018.

“Next year I will drive,” he told Motorsport.com. “I have a plan [for the future], hopefully that goes together with Volkswagen’s plan how we do it.

"We are having good discussions and we need stability for everybody to look at the long term.”

Asked if Solberg will head up his PSRX outfit, which is currently backed by Volkswagen in the series, as a team owner when he stops driving, the 2014 and 2015 champion said: “That’s the plan, I think the next role is to have the team to develop drivers to get them to world champions.

"To use all my knowledge with the car and setup and for them to be not going in the wrong direction at all, that’s the main thing. For continuing the success over the years, I think that will be my job.”

Solberg delivered his best performance of the season in Austin two weeks ago and only missed out on victory due to a mistake in the final.

He is currently involved in a fight for second in the points with Peugeot driver Sebastien Loeb and Audi campaigners Mattias Ekstrom and Andreas Bakkerud.

Solberg’s 17-year old son Oliver claimed the RallyX Nordic title last weekend in Sweden driving PSRX’s former World RX title-winning Citroen DS3, but Solberg Sr is keen for Oliver to forge his own career path.

“I try to stay more away from Oliver’s racing when he’s driving. I focus on the technical side on the car with the mechanics but if there’s any disputes or any problems I never go in to anything,” said Solberg.

“He’s a kid, he has to learn, okay it’s hard sometimes but I think it’s best they fix that themselves. Oliver does his own sponsors, he does his own strategy. It shouldn’t be too easy.

"Doing RallyX Nordic is good, doing rally is good but coming to a world championship you have to be complete. He’s good enough to do it that’s for sure but I’d rather that he goes to another team.”

Next World Rallycross article
Abu Dhabi to open 2019 World RX season

Previous article

Abu Dhabi to open 2019 World RX season

Next article

Spa to join World Rallycross calendar from 2019

Spa to join World Rallycross calendar from 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Drivers Petter Solberg
Author Hal Ridge
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Williams signs Russell for 2019 F1 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams signs Russell for 2019 F1 season

2h ago
Ricciardo: Qualifying vs Verstappen Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Qualifying vs Verstappen "pretty bleak"

Why the right F1 driver is Article
Formula 1

Why the right F1 driver is "screwed" for 2019

News in depth
Spa to join World Rallycross calendar from 2019
World Rallycross

Spa to join World Rallycross calendar from 2019

Solberg to continue in World RX in 2019
World Rallycross

Solberg to continue in World RX in 2019

Abu Dhabi to open 2019 World RX season
World Rallycross

Abu Dhabi to open 2019 World RX season

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.