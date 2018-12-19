Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ostberg weighing up partial World RX programme after test

shares
comments
Ostberg weighing up partial World RX programme after test
Hal Ridge
By: Hal Ridge
Dec 19, 2018, 10:10 AM

Ousted Citroen WRC driver Mads Ostberg is considering a mixed programme of events in 2019, following a first rallycross Supercar test in Belgium on Tuesday.

The Norwegian drove an ES Motorsport Skoda Fabia Supercar at former World RX venue Mettet as he assesses his options for next season.

“It was a lot of fun to be honest, I really enjoyed it,” Ostberg told Motorsport.com. “I’ve seen events and I’ve been on a few [rallycross] tracks but always with a rally car, so this was the first time I drove a Supercar.

"But okay, the WRC cars these days are quite fast as well so it was not such a big difference as it probably would have been five years ago.”

Having been in discussion with the recently-formed ES team for over 12 months, the 31-year old completed three four-lap runs at the wheel of the Fabia in damp conditions, on the first day of the team’s running at Mettet.

“I still don’t know what my plans are for next year, I’m considering all my possibilities," said the former works Citroen and Ford WRC driver, who is also closing on a deal to drive in WRC2 next year.

"I had the invite to come here and test and I took it. It was an invitation I didn’t want to say no to.

“I’m not ruling out the possibility of doing some [World RX] events but I think to do the full championship might be difficult.

"It’s completely depending on my plans in rallying. They are starting to be a little more clear now than they were one week ago, so we will see, maybe we can find a combination.

"I would be honest and say that rally is still my target for the next years to come but it was my first experience of rallycross today and I really loved so I’m not ruling out anything.”

Speaking about the recent departure of the Audi, Volkswagen and Peugeot backed teams from World RX, Ostberg said: “I understand the situation is difficult at the moment.

"I’m sure the sport will survive and I think it will be on a different level next year, which can also be good for some of the smaller teams.

"There is definitely a big loss with the manufacturers [leaving], but there will always be ups and downs and there can be something positive from that as well, to allow different teams to win races and to build up more experience.”

Ostberg’s compatriot Andreas Bakkerud, who has been left without a World RX drive after the EKS team ended its rallycross programme, will drive the Fabia on Wednesday.

Although heavily linked with Nassar Al-Attiyah, ES Motorsport is yet to confirm a driver line up for 2019. “

Mads adapted to the car very quickly,” team manager Ramunas Fetingis told Motorsport.com. “It’s good to have another driver with experience and another driving style in the car.

"Mads had the same ideas as us about where we need to work on, so it’s very good for us. We have a lot of interest for next season and we are doing everything we can to have a second car as quickly as possible."

Mads Østberg, Skoda

Mads Østberg, Skoda

Photo by: Skoda Motorsport

Next article
Kristoffersson "highly unlikely" to defend World RX title

Previous article

Kristoffersson "highly unlikely" to defend World RX title

Next article

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC , World Rallycross
Drivers Mads Ostberg
Author Hal Ridge

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

News in depth
VW open to World RX return if electric plans proceed
World Rallycross

VW open to World RX return if electric plans proceed

Baumanis to drive new World RX car for Stohl's team
World Rallycross

Baumanis to drive new World RX car for Stohl's team

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019
World Rallycross

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.