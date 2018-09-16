Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Bikernieki / Race report

Latvia World RX: Kristoffersson closes in on title with win

shares
comments
Latvia World RX: Kristoffersson closes in on title with win
Hal Ridge
By: Hal Ridge
Sep 16, 2018, 2:08 PM

Swede Johan Kristoffersson cruised to victory in Latvia to put himself within touching distance of a second World Rallycross crown.

Having fended off a fast-starting Mattias Ekstrom at the start of his semi-final to take the lead at turn one and secure a victory that netted pole position for the final, Kristoffersson beat fellow front-row starter Sebastien Loeb into turn one in the final and, after setting the fastest lap of the race on the first tour, led throughout to score his eighth win of the campaign.

Loeb, the only man to win a World RX event so far this season aside from Kristoffersson, was forced wide by another rapid start from Ekstrom into turn one, the result of which also pushed Loeb’s Peugeot colleague Timmy Hansen towards the wall on the outside, allowing Niclas Gronholm to climb to third on the exit of turn two.

Having dropped to sixth in the first corner melee, Hansen then passed the third Peugeot, driven by younger brother Kevin for fifth on the opening lap into turn three.

Followed by Kevin Hansen, Loeb was first to take his joker on lap one, leaving Timmy Hansen to close onto the rear of Gronholm’s Hyundai.

The older Hansen brother was next to take his extra route on the second tour and returned into the final corner alongside Loeb, but lost track position.

In a bid to cover off the Peugeots behind to have a chance of a maiden World RX podium, Gronholm responded by following Ekstrom into the joker on lap three but just lost out to Loeb.

Alone up front, Kristoffersson and cruised to another victory, while second to fourth ran nose-to-tail, Gronholm applying increasing pressure to Loeb for the final podium spot until the finish line.

While Kristoffersson claimed another win in his second successive record-breaking season, his PSRX Volkswagen teammate Petter Solberg spun at the first corner of his semi-final in a very similar incident to the one that hospitalised the Norwegian at the same corner 12 months earlier.

Solberg did get going again but was out of contention and finished the semi-final fifth.

Much to the delight of the partisan crowd, Reinis Nitiss secured the European rallycross title at the end of qualifying, then stormed to victory in the final to cap his title winning season in style.

Next World Rallycross article
Latvia World RX: Kristoffersson dominates Saturday qualifying

Previous article

Latvia World RX: Kristoffersson dominates Saturday qualifying

Next article

GCK expands to three-car World RX line-up

GCK expands to three-car World RX line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Bikernieki
Drivers Johan Kristoffersson
Author Hal Ridge
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Abu Dhabi to open 2019 World RX season
World Rallycross

Abu Dhabi to open 2019 World RX season

Austin WRX: Kristoffersson wraps up second title with win
World Rallycross

Austin WRX: Kristoffersson wraps up second title with win

Austin World RX: Solberg unstoppable on Saturday
World Rallycross

Austin World RX: Solberg unstoppable on Saturday

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.