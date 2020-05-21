Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return

shares
comments
Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return
By:
May 21, 2020, 12:29 PM

The Scandinavian-based RallyX Nordic rallycross series is planning to run its opening rounds of the 2020 season on the weekend originally set to host the Swedish World Rallycross round at Holjes, and double World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson is eyeing a start in the event.

With the Swedish round of World RX having been moved to late August (20-23) in the provisional revised 2020 calendar, and the Nordic series’ Holjes season-opener also postponed, Nordic organisers have worked with Holjes operating club Finnskoga MK and broadcasters NEP plan a pair of rounds over four days on July 2-5, which will include an ‘All-Star Invitational’ element.

The event will be run behind closed doors and be broadcast via a ‘pay-per-view model’, with revenue intended to support the Holjes venue.

While the World Rallycross calendar has been revised for 2020, regulations remain in place that deny permanent entries from testing on World RX circuits, unless competing in an event.

As such, double World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson, who has returned to rallycross for 2020 with his family’s Kristoffersson Motorsport concern, is assessing racing in the Nordic event to prepare for the delayed World RX season.

“I think that it’s a great opportunity for RallyX Nordic to have race on the Magic Weekend, the date that’s been a tradition for Holjes for many, many years and we are really looking at the possibilities to join the race,” Kristoffersson told Motorsport.com

“Obviously it would be really nice to have a race and a small test, especially in Holjes because we will race there later in World RX [this year], but also as it’s been a very long break now.

"It’s been a long time since I raced and it’s been almost two years since I raced [in] rallycross.

"For sure it would be nice to get back into racing with the starting procedure, joker strategy and everything it takes for a race weekend in rallycross. I’m really trying to be able to race there.”

While Kristoffersson is yet to test the works-built Volkswagen Polo he will race in World RX this year, if he competed in the Nordic opener, its not yet clear if he would race that car, or the KMS-built Polo that the team will run for Norwegian Sondre Evjen in the European Championship when the international season gets underway.

“We’re looking into what possibilities there are for me to race there and which car I would use,” said Kristoffersson. “We don’t know yet.”

Swedish team Olsbergs MSE ran an invitational test race at Holjes this week as part of a two-day test for the team, in part to assess running an event with limited personnel on site.

Multiple Crosskart champion Linus Ostlund claimed victory in the final, while a ‘joker’ car was run for rotating guest drivers, with Kristoffersson joining fellow World RX race winners Kevin and Sebastian Eriksson, along with Oliver and Andreas Eriksson in taking part.

Speaking about the Nordic series’ Holjes opening round announcement, CEO of promotor RX Promotion Jan-Erik Steen said: “We are thrilled to officially announce the ‘All-Star’ Magic Weekend at Holjes, and the belated start to the 2020 rallycross season.

"Nobody knows when we will be able to invite spectators to the track again, and with the short-term future of motorsport almost certainly being behind ‘closed doors’, we wanted to offer fans something truly innovative, while doing our bit to safeguard one of the most iconic circuits in rallycross.”

Related video

Next article
French World Rallycross round cancelled for 2020

Previous article

French World Rallycross round cancelled for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross , Rallycross
Drivers Johan Kristoffersson
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

3
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

4
Formula 1

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight

12m
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch turns Chase Elliott, admits "I made a mistake"

Latest news

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return
WRX

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return

French World Rallycross round cancelled for 2020
WRX

French World Rallycross round cancelled for 2020

Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games
eSpt

Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games

Former WRC driver Paasonen establishes World RX team
WRX

Former WRC driver Paasonen establishes World RX team

World RX season to begin in August as new calendar is issued
WRX

World RX season to begin in August as new calendar is issued

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.