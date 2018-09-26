International Space Station gives shoutout to World RX at COTA

Drew Feustel, a veteran astronaut currently serving on the International Space Station, gave an 'out of this world' shoutout to this weekend's event at Circuit of the Americas.

"I'd like to wish all the drivers involved in the World Rallycross a great weekend of racing and may the best driver win. I also hope you, the fans, whether you're at the Circuit of the Americas, watching at home on TV, or following on social media, enjoy what is sure to be an amazing race weekend.

"I'm planning to tune in myself from the ISS 250 miles above the Earth. Thanks for joining us up here. I hope to join you all in person next year."

COTA will serve as both the final US round of the 2018 World RX season, as well as the title-decider for the inaugural season of the Americas Rallycross championship where Scott Speed hopes to secure the crown.

