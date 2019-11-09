Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Qualifying in
03 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Race in
12 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Race 3 in
10 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Killarney / Breaking news

South Africa World RX: Gronholm leads Hansen on Saturday

shares
comments
South Africa World RX: Gronholm leads Hansen on Saturday
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 2:21 PM

Niclas Gronholm leads the final round of the World Rallycross Championship in South Africa at the end of day one, as points leader Timmy Hansen ended the first day highest of the title protagonists.

Outside of the fight to become the 2019 champion, Gronholm was third fastest in Q1 by winning the first race of the weekend, then despite the randomly reversed race order for Q2 where the fastest drivers from Q1 raced first, Gronholm again won on track and set a time that wouldn’t be bettered.

Timmy Hansen had been fastest in Q1 and took an early joker in the Q2 encounter after he dropped to third in the opening corners, allowing brother Kevin a safe path around the outside at turn two in the sister Peugeot.

The elder Hansen brother then finished third when the three ahead took their jokers on the final tour. However, with the track having been watered before the session, Hansen brothers Kevin and Timmy could only manage sixth and ninth, with Andreas Bakkerud in 12th.

Norwegian Bakkerud, second in the standings by a single point heading into the final round, was second fastest to Hansen in Q1 after winning his race but is sixth overnight following the Q2 run, while Hansen held onto second.

The third driver in the title fight, Kevin Hansen, lies fifth between double DTM Champion Timo Scheider and Bakkerud,

Gronholm meanwhile overcame the slippery conditions in Q2 with the GRX squad’s Hyundai i20 and was fastest, with triple European Champion Timur Timerzyanov setting the second best time to make it a one-two for the Finnish squad in the session. The Russian lies third overall.

Missing from the front of the order is British driver Liam Doran. Engine problems in free practice meant the unit had to be changed by the EKS-operated RX Cartel team and Doran missed the start of his Q1 race by just 10 minutes.

Further problems in Q2 left him off the back of the pack in the last race of the qualifier and he is 15th overnight, only ahead of Cyril Raymond. The Frenchman was disqualified from Q2 for accumulative track marker infringements.

Raymond’s GCK Academy teammate Guillaume De Ridder however delivered his performance of the season to win the last race of the day in the team’s Renault Clio, and set the third best time in Q2 to be eighth overnight.

Results:

Cla Driver Chassis Q1 Q2 QP IP
1 Finland Niclas Gronholm Hyundai i20 42 50 92 16
2 Sweden Timmy Hansen Peugeot 208 50 35 85 15
3 Russian Federation Timur Timerzyanov Hyundai i20 38 45 83 14
4 Germany Timo Scheider Seat Ibiza 39 40 79 13
5 Sweden Kevin Hansen Peugeot 208 40 38 78 12
6 Norway Andreas Bakkerud Audi S1 45 32 77 11
7 Sweden Anton Marklund Renault Megane RS 36 39 75 10
8 Belgium Guillaume de Ridder Renault Clio RS 31 42 73 9
9 Hungary Krisztián Szabó Audi S1 37 33 70 8
10 Jere Kalliokoski Ford Fiesta 34 36 70 7
11 Latvia Janis Baumanis Ford Fiesta 33 37 70 6
12 France Guerlain Chicherit Renault Megane RS 35 30 65 5
13 United Kingdom Oliver Bennett Mini Cooper 32 31 63 4
14 France Cyril Raymond Renault Clio RS 29 34 63 3
15 Russian Federation Matvey Furazhkin Škoda Fabia 30 29 59 2
16 United Kingdom Liam Doran Audi S1 0 28 28 1
View full results
Next article
Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar

Previous article

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Killarney
Sub-event Saturday
Drivers Niclas Gronholm
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Killarney

Killarney

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Sunday Starts in
14 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
58 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez outlines requests for 2020 Honda

3h
2
Formula 1

Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future

2h
3
Formula 1

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen

4
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

5
Formula 1

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars

Latest news

South Africa World RX: Gronholm leads Hansen on Saturday
WRX

South Africa World RX: Gronholm leads Hansen on Saturday

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar
WRX

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020
WRX

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit
WRX

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead
WRX

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.