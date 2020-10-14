Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

shares
comments
FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
By:

The FIA has committed to securing the World Rallycross Championship’s future and has launched a tender process to find a new promoter for the series.

Motorsport.com exclusively revealed last week that World RX commercial rights holder IMG would step away from the discipline at the end of the current campaign, which has now been officially confirmed by the FIA.

“The announcement follows discussions between IMG and the FIA, in which IMG has expressed a desire not to continue as the World RX promoter in 2021 and 2022,” said a statement from the governing body. “Discussions between the FIA and IMG are ongoing. The FIA remains committed to ensuring the ongoing success of the Championship.”

The statement also reveals that while the plan had been to introduce electric cars into World RX’s top category to race against existing internal combustion engine machines in 2021, with the electric introduction delayed for Coronavirus pandemic-led reasons (announced in April), World RX’s top tier will be fully electric from 2022.

“The FIA is committed to the evolution of rallycross with World RX in 2021 alongside RX2e – the first-ever FIA electric Rallycross Championship,” continued the statement. “From 2022, World RX will become fully electric as part of the FIA’s long-term vision for the sport which was first revealed in 2019.”

No invitation to tender for the promotor position has been released by the FIA, and instead interested parties have been asked to contact the Off-Road Commission category manager, Benoit Dupont.

Categories within FIA rallycross’ structure were renamed at the World Motor Sport Council’s latest meeting last week, which will come into effect from 2021.

The existing Supercar class will be known as RX1, new electric Supercars will be known as RX1e, the Junior electric series that will replace the RX2 International Series next year will be RX2e and the European Championship’s Super1600 division will become known as RX3.

While the Kreisel-developed kit for World RX’s electric transition is yet to be completed, the QEV Technologies and Olsbergs MSE developed single-make car that will be run on an arrive and drive basis in RX2e is currently undergoing testing, and has so far been run at tracks in Spain and Denmark, driven by Euro RX points leader and double RX2 champion Oliver Eriksson.

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021

Previous article

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending Today

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

Alonso says Renault car "outperforming me at the moment"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says Renault car "outperforming me at the moment"

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Hulkenberg was in wrong engine mode at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg was in wrong engine mode at start of Eifel GP

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

Latest news

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap
Video Inside
WRX World Rallycross / Race report

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson takes third win in dominant style
Video Inside
WRX World Rallycross / Race report

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson takes third win in dominant style

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

9m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

3
IndyCar

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

4
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

3h
5
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

1h

Latest news

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter
WRX

FIA launches tender process to find new WRX promoter

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021
WRX

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap
WRX

Latvia WRX: Ekstrom beats Kristoffersson to close points gap

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson takes third win in dominant style
WRX

Latvia WRX: Kristoffersson takes third win in dominant style

Rytkonen to remain in World RX for full 2020 season
WRX

Rytkonen to remain in World RX for full 2020 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.