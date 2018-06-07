FIA approves World RX plans to go electric in 2020

Plans to switch the World Rallycross Championship to electric cars for 2020 have been approved by the World Motor Sport Council at a meeting in Manila, Philippines, as first revealed by Motorsport.com last August.

The series will maintain the existing sporting format and a similar number of events each year, with both manufacturers and privateers eligible to take part.

The WMSC has announced that privateer entrants will be able to homologate their own cars, using the same common battery and chassis that every constructor in the series will use, but instead of using an existing road car body, will design their own body work from a “generic car model” from the FIA.

Invitations to tender for the single-supply of the common chassis and battery were issued in February, as revealed by Motorsport.com. Williams has been designated as the single battery supplier, while French firm Oreca has won the tender to be the single-chassis supplier, which will be based on a carbon monocoque chassis.

Manufacturers and privateers will install their own powertrain into the single-make four-wheel drive chassis, based on regulations “derived from those applicable for Formula E cars, with some restrictions aimed at controlling costs and development,” said the WMSC’s press release. Cars will use a pair of motors, one on each axle, producing 500kW.

Entries into the series will be restricted to two-car teams, eligible to compete for two World Championship titles, for Drivers and Manufacturers.

The “four best results among cars from each Manufacturer per event to count towards the Manufacturers’ Championship classification,” stated the WMSC, suggesting a team structure similar to DTM could be used, where a manufacturer runs multiple cars through separate two-car outfits.

Privateer entries taking part in the championship will be eligible for a Team Trophy.