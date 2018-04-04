COTA reveals new rallycross circuit layout

The layout of the new rallycross circuit at the USA’s Formula 1 venue, Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, has been revealed.

The start line for the rallycross layout will be located on the exit of the F1 layout’s turn 12, heading towards turn 13 before turning right onto the first loose-surface section, then re-joining the main circuit between turns 14 and 15.

The rallycross circuit then switches back onto the infield with a sharp left onto gravel, into a straight which includes the circuit’s jump, before a 180-degree hairpin right back onto the asphalt, heading back towards turn 16 in the opposite direction to which the circuit is usually used.

A third unsealed section is after competitors have negotiated turn 16 in the ‘wrong’ direction, a fast left-right on gravel having left the main circuit at turn 15, before emerging back onto the asphalt just ahead of the start line, to complete the lap.

Joker lap 'from Hell'

The joker lap section will run around the outside of the first corner, through turns 13 and 14 on the usual layout, similar to the Hell circuit in Norway and former British World RX hosts, Lydden Hill.

The circuit was revealed at a press conference on Wednesday, where triple FIA Champion Petter Solberg attended and was joined by former GRC Champions Tanner Foust and Scott Speed, who will also compete at the circuit as part of the new Americas Rallycross Championship in late September (28 – 30).

“It’s always exciting to race somewhere new, but the first World RX of USA at COTA is going to be a particularly special experience,” said Solberg. “The new COTA layout is just the sort of fast and challenging track we love to race on, so fans can be sure of some spectacular action when World RX arrives.

“I cannot wait to compete at such a fantastic venue; it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere.”

Much like the new British round of World RX at Silverstone, the American event will be part of a wider festival including music, action sports and food.

“World Rallycross is exciting and fan-friendly. The new course that has been designed is sure to challenge the drivers and wow the spectators,” said Bobby Epstein, chairman of COTA. “I look forward to their action-packed partnership for years to come.”