© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
World Rallycross / Barcelona / Qualifying report

Barcelona World RX: Timmy Hansen takes overnight lead

Barcelona World RX: Timmy Hansen takes overnight lead
By:
1h ago

Timmy Hansen repaid the effort made by the Hansen MJP squad following a monster accident in the World Rallycross Championship season-opener by dominating the first day of the Spanish round.

At the Barcelona circuit where Hansen retired from the lead of semi-final stages 12 months ago, the Swede set the fastest time in both Q1 and Q2 to lead the order at the close of play on Saturday.

Hansen leapfrogged Guerlain Chicherit in his Q1 race having backed out of the first corner scrum and cut to the inside of the left-hander to take track position from Niclas Gronholm, then led the last race of the day in Q2 from lights-to-flag in commanding fashion.

With a succession of fastest laps of the event so far, Hansen led younger brother and teammate Kevin Hansen to the line, the round one winner and points leader holding second overnight.

Kevin Hansen was helped by a re-started race in Q1. After initially losing out to Cyril Raymond at the start in the first running of the encounter and dropping time, he led the re-run from start to finish. He then took an early joker in Q2 and climbed back up the order.

Third in both sessions, thanks to a race victory in Q1 and following Timmy Hansen throughout the Q2 race, only to be passed by Kevin Hansen after his lap four joker, was triple European Rallycross Champion Timur Timeryzanov in a return to form for the Russian driver.

However, his GRX teammate Niclas Gronholm, who initially won round one of the series on track before being handed a post-race penalty which dropped him behind Kevin Hansen, got held up in traffic in Q1, then made a slow start in Q2 and was 11th fastest.

The Finn is ninth at the end of day one, a place ahead of double DTM champion Timo Scheider.

Fourth and fifth positions at the close of the first day are held by Audi drivers Andreas Bakkerud and Krisztian Szabo after solid performances from both drivers.

Raymond delivered an impressive run in the GCK Academy Renault to be sixth after the first two qualifying sessions.

British driver and former Olympic champion Chris Hoy finished both of first qualifying races, despite a jump start in Q1 and a spin at the end of Q2, and rounded off his first day of World RX inside the points, in 15th.

Overnight standings:

Cla Driver Chassis Q1 Q2 QP
1 Sweden Timmy Hansen Peugeot 208 50 50 100
2 Sweden Kevin Hansen Peugeot 208 45 45 90
3 Russian Federation Timur Timerzyanov Hyundai i20 42 42 84
4 Norway Andreas Bakkerud Audi S1 39 39 78
5 Krisztián Szabó Audi S1 35 40 75
6 Cyril Raymond Renault Clio RS 36 38 74
7 Latvia Janis Baumanis Ford Fiesta 37 36 73
8 France Guerlain Chicherit Renault Megane RS 40 32 72
9 Finland Niclas Gronholm Hyundai i20 38 33 71
10 Germany Timo Scheider Seat Ibiza 33 37 70
11 Rokas Baciuska Škoda Fabia 32 35 67
12 United Kingdom Liam Doran Audi S1 34 31 65
13 Tamas Karai Audi A1 31 30 61
14 Guillaume De Renault Clio RS 30 29 59
15 United Kingdom Chris Hoy Ford Fiesta 28 27 55
16 Jani Paasonen Ford Fiesta 29 26 55
17 Oliver Bennett Mini Cooper 24 28 52
18 Sweden Anton Marklund Renault Megane RS   34 34
19 France Herve Knapick Citroen DS3 24   24
View full results
About this article

Series World Rallycross
Event Barcelona
Drivers Timmy Hansen
Teams Hansen Motorsport
Author Hal Ridge
