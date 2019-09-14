Top events
World Rallycross / Bikernieki / Breaking news

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 3:33 PM

Outgoing Super1600 champion Rokas Baciuska emerged as the overnight leader in Latvia, topping the Day 1 order for the second successive World Rallycross round.

The GCK driver beat points leader Andreas Bakkerud to race victory in the first session of the weekend and in the overall times.

Championship contender Kevin Hansen set the third best time having started from an outside grid slot and taken he lead of his race at the first corner, while a similarly good launch propelled Bakkerud’s RX Catel teammate Liam Doran into the lead of his race in Q2.

Eighth in Q1, Doran finished just ahead of Finn Niclas Gronholm in the timesheets in the first session, then led the Finn for the opening three laps of their Q2 encounter.

Gronholm hassled the rear of Doran’s EKS-built Audi, and by taking his joker a lap earlier than the race leader, pipped Doran to the line to take the race win and with it the fastest time.

The result lifted Gronholm to second overall, ahead of Swede Anton Marklund, who made it two GCK Renaults in the top three with second best time in Q2, beating Bacisuka on track when the Lithuanian lost time behind the pair’s teammate, Guerlain Chicherit, the Frenchman having been fourth in Q1.

Of the three drivers separated by two points at the head of the series, Bakkerud and Hansen brothers Timmy and Kevin, it’s Bakkerud who is highest after the opening day in Riga, holding fourth in the Intermediate Classification, one place ahead of Kevin Hansen with Doran in sixth.

Timmy Hansen meanwhile lost time at turn one in Q1, then had a side-by-side battle to the finish line with 2019 European Rallycross Champion Robin Larsson at the end of the pair’s race.

That battle continued at the start of their Q2 encounter. While Doran took the lead with the best start, Larsson ran inside Hansen through turn one and into the turn two right-hander, where Hansen’s Peugeot also made contact with Krisztian Szabo’s Audi and hit the turn two wall, causing him to spin.

Larsson was later disqualified from Q2 for the incident, while Hansen spun at the circuit’s jump with broken right rear suspension and retired. The Swede is currently outside the semi-final qualifying positions, in 15th.

Russian Timur Timeryznov rolled his Hyundai at turn two in Q1 after clipping the tyre wall, but with the car repaired by Marcius Gronholm’s GRX team, he was fifth fastest in Q2 and climbed into the top 12.

Overnight standings:

Cla Driver Q1 Q2 QP
1 Lithuania Rokas Baciuska 50 40 90
2 Finland Niclas Gronholm 35 50 85
3 Sweden Anton Marklund 39 45 84
4 Norway Andreas Bakkerud 45 38 83
5 Sweden Kevin Hansen 42 37 79
6 United Kingdom Liam Doran 36 42 78
7 Sweden Robin Larsson 38 34 72
8 France Guerlain Chicherit 40 31 71
9 Germany Timo Scheider 33 35 68
10 Latvia Reinis Nitiss 29 36 65
11 France Cyril Raymond 32 33 65
12 Russian Federation Timur Timerzyanov 24 39 63
13 Sweden Timmy Hansen 37 24 61
14 Hungary Krisztián Szabó 34 27 61
15 Belgium Guillaume de Ridder 30 30 60
16 Latvia Janis Baumanis 28 32 60
17 United Kingdom Oliver Bennett 31 26 57
18 Russian Federation Matvey Furazhkin 27 29 56
19 Norway Pal Try 26 28 54
View full results 
Series World Rallycross
Event Bikernieki
Drivers Rokas Baciuska
Author Hal Ridge

Bikernieki

Bikernieki

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Sunday Starts in
13 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
27 Seconds

