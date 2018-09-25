Sign in
Scott Speed aims to claim inaugural ARX title at COTA

Sep 25, 2018, 4:00 PM

Tickets remain available for the title-deciding fourth round of the inaugural Americas Rallycross championship.

The ARX, a feeder series to the FIA World Rallycross Championship, is set to wrap-up on the weekend of September 30th at the Circuit of the Americas, and tickets are still on sale for the event.

Scott Speed leads the way in the championship standings, but teammate Tanner Foust is close behind heading into the finale. The stars of the World RX championship will also be present for their final round in the states before closing out their season in Germany and South Africa.

It's a race you won't want to miss and tickets remain available for either the weekend or as a Sunday only pass. Prices begin at just $30 for two days of intense rallycross action.

Additionally, the iconic rapper Ludacris will headline a Saturday night concert at the track for those in attendance.

To learn more about the tickets available, pricing options, parking and RV camping, you can visit the World RX website HERE.

