Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round

shares
comments
World RX announces cancellation of Abu Dhabi round
By:
Jul 30, 2020, 9:17 AM

The Abu Dhabi round of the World Rallycross Championship at Yas Marina Circuit has been cancelled.

The UAE venue had been set to hold the 10th round of the revised 2020 World RX calendar, but has been shelved due to ongoing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the continued global health concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) the World Rallycross of Abu Dhabi, scheduled to be hosted at Yas Marina Circuit on 30-31 October, will unfortunately not take place this year,” said a statement from the circuit.

“The health and safety of everyone involved remains the priority as we navigate these unprecedented circumstances. We very much look forward to welcoming the drivers, teams and fans to Yas Marina Circuit for this world-class event in 2021.”

Yas Marina was introduced to the World RX calendar for the opening round of the 2019 season, the rallycross layout located on the Grand Prix track, incorporating the Turn 7 hairpin and the Formula 1 chicane before to start the lap.

The circuit had been set to host a double-header in the revised, postponed 2020 calendar, but dropped to a single round again when the opening three rounds of the new-look 2020 calendar in Sweden, Finland and Latvia were increased to double-header status.

The announcement means that World RX will have an almost two-month gap between the penultimate round in Spain, and the season finale at the Nurburgring in Germany, in December, and won’t leave Europe this year.

 
Author Hal Ridge

