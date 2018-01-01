Global
Fri 09 Mar 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news World RX unveils 2018 entry list
World Rallycross Breaking news

World RX unveils 2018 entry list

Wed 07 Mar 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Ekstrom's new Audi World RX challenger breaks cover
World Rallycross Breaking news

Ekstrom's new Audi World RX challenger breaks cover

World Rallycross Breaking news Olsbergs MSE to make two-car WRX return
World Rallycross Breaking news

Olsbergs MSE to make two-car WRX return

Tue 06 Mar 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Gronholm to field ex-WRC Hyundais in World RX
World Rallycross Breaking news

Gronholm to field ex-WRC Hyundais in World RX

World Rallycross Breaking news GCK names World RX line-up, adds Scheider in development role
World Rallycross Breaking news

GCK names World RX line-up, adds Scheider in development role

Mon 05 Mar 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Peugeot unveils 2018 WRX car, retains Hansen brothers
World Rallycross Breaking news

Peugeot unveils 2018 WRX car, retains Hansen brothers

Wed 28 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Volkswagen begins testing new Polo RX car
World Rallycross Breaking news

Volkswagen begins testing new Polo RX car

Sat 24 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Newgarden on ice racing: “It’s almost like I’ve never raced before!”
World Rallycross Breaking news

Newgarden on ice racing: “It’s almost like I’ve never raced before!”

Fri 23 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news FIA reveals details about World RX electric switch
World Rallycross Breaking news

FIA reveals details about World RX electric switch

World Rallycross Breaking news Loeb's team joins 2018 World Rallycross grid
World Rallycross Breaking news

Loeb's team joins 2018 World Rallycross grid

Mon 19 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Hansen brothers working on Peugeot World RX deals
World Rallycross Breaking news

Hansen brothers working on Peugeot World RX deals

Sun 18 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Special feature Video: The electric future of World Rallycross
World Rallycross Special feature

Video: The electric future of World Rallycross

Mon 12 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Motorsport.com news Codemasters, Motorsport Network announce DiRT World Championships
World Rallycross Motorsport.com news

Codemasters, Motorsport Network announce DiRT World Championships

Wed 07 Feb 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news World Rallycross set for all-electric switch in 2020
World Rallycross Breaking news

World Rallycross set for all-electric switch in 2020

Wed 31 Jan 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news WTCR squad Comtoyou eyes World RX programme
World Rallycross Breaking news

WTCR squad Comtoyou eyes World RX programme

World Rallycross Breaking news Bakkerud joins Ekstrom's World RX squad for 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news

Bakkerud joins Ekstrom's World RX squad for 2018

Thu 25 Jan 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Nitiss splits with Ekstrom's World RX squad
World Rallycross Breaking news

Nitiss splits with Ekstrom's World RX squad

Mon 22 Jan 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Newgarden, Castroneves to contest ice rallycross races
World Rallycross Breaking news

Newgarden, Castroneves to contest ice rallycross races

Thu 18 Jan 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news Nine manufacturers involved in electric rallycross talks
World Rallycross Breaking news

Nine manufacturers involved in electric rallycross talks

Thu 11 Jan 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news British rally champion targeting World RX debut
World Rallycross Breaking news

British rally champion targeting World RX debut

Wed 10 Jan 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news British championship frontrunner graduates to WRX
World Rallycross Breaking news

British championship frontrunner graduates to WRX

Wed 20 Dec 2017
World Rallycross Breaking news Heikkinen parts ways with Ekstrom's World RX team
World Rallycross Breaking news

Heikkinen parts ways with Ekstrom's World RX team

Mon 18 Dec 2017
World Rallycross Breaking news Peugeot World RX principal Hansen set to land sporting role
World Rallycross Breaking news

Peugeot World RX principal Hansen set to land sporting role

Fri 15 Dec 2017
World Rallycross Breaking news World Rallycross announces testing restrictions for 2018
World Rallycross Breaking news

World Rallycross announces testing restrictions for 2018